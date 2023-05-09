Chelsea are intrigued by the opportunity of signing Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane.

Football Insider reported at the beginning of the month that with the Blues swiftly closing in on the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, the Argentine had personally demanded that the Senegalese be signed in the upcoming window.

The report detailed that the Bavarian Giants were “open to selling” the 31-year-old, who only joined the German club last summer but has enjoyed a troubling period in his new surroundings. It is understood that the forward is valued at around £30m.

Pochettino has set his sights on a new goalkeeper, central midfielder, and striker if he inherits the Stamford Bridge helm, as Mane’s past deployment across the frontline, including as a false nine, makes him an attractive prospect for the former Tottenham Hotspur boss.

How would Sadio Mane fit in at Chelsea?

It has recently been revealed that Pochettino is looking to “add players with Premier League pedigree” - a trait Mane possesses in glorious abundance.

As such, the 95-cap international would undoubtedly be a dream first signing should he sign on the dotted line in the capital, particularly when you consider the gamut of attacking qualities he'd add to the Londoners.

He initially arrived in England at Southampton in 2014 and registered 39 goal contributions in 75 appearances before he caught the attention of Liverpool.

Mane and Merseyside was a match made in heaven, and he tremendously excelled up north. The attacker won six trophies, including a Premier League and a Champions League to write his name in club folklore.

Jurgen Klopp described the former Red Bull Salzburg man as “absolutely insane” and in a short period of time, he emerged as one of the club’s most reliable and productive players.

He finished his time at the Reds with 168 goals and assists across six seasons before embarking on a new challenge in Germany.

Although Mane has scored 12 times this term, he has struggled to adapt to his new team and this was underlined by a scuffle with Leroy San after their European defeat to Manchester City.

Appreciated and valued by Pochettino, who coached the £375k-per-week man for four months on the South Coast, he represents the perfect mixture of quality and experience. He could add some much-needed nous to a Chelsea team lacking leadership.

Kai Havertz is the Blues' top domestic scorer this season with just seven goals, and thus adding a dashingly good forward of Mane's ilk would be the perfect way to begin the Pochettino reign. Indeed, the winger has never finished an English top-flight campaign with less than ten strikes, suggesting he'd have an immediate impact.

The Premier League legend’s addition to the 2021 Champions League winners would no doubt be a huge boost.