Mauricio Pochettino could prevent Mateo Kovacic from departing Chelsea when he takes charge of the club, journalist Miguel Delaney has suggested.

What's going on with Chelsea and Kovacic?

The Croatian international has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with his £100k-per-week contract coming to an end next season, and Manchester City are rumoured to be eyeing up a move for the 29-year-old.

He has drawn criticism from fans for his performances during Chelsea's struggles in recent weeks and was withdrawn in the first half of their draw against Nottingham Forest with an injury.

However, Pochettino's imminent arrival at the club could change the trajectory of Kovacic's career in west London. Speaking on Sky Sports News, Delaney suggested that Pochettino is an admirer of the midfielder, and that he could play a part in keeping him at the club.

"We already know some of those that he's really keen on including Mason Mount, Reece James, Kovacic he quite likes, Kante obviously and probably feels he can get more out of him, Enzo Fernandez, his compatriot from Argentina," he stated.

Should Chelsea keep Kovacic?

Given that N'Golo Kante is suffering from injury problems, Jorginho departed in January, and Mount could leave, it may be worth keeping the Croatian for his experience.

Kovacic has made 220 appearances for the Blues since his initial loan move from Real Madrid in 2018, and he would be one of the few midfielders remaining from their Champions League triumph if Kante and Mount are no longer at the club or considered starters.

However, if Chelsea do sign another midfielder, with Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo linked, there may be no room for Kovacic in the starting XI, and if a bid comes in for him, it may be worth letting him leave now rather than for free next year.

Chelsea desperately need to sell players in order to comply with financial fair play rules, and given his age and the uncertainty over his contract, Kovacic may be seen as one of the more expendable players in the squad, even if Pochettino wants to keep him.

The Argentine manager will have a tough job on his hands as he attempts to rebuild this Chelsea side, and given his admiration for Kovacic, he may prefer to keep an experienced star, but if a sizeable offer arrives, then he may have to make a begrudging decision to sell him.