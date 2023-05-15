New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will be in transfer talks with the club "this week" and will definitely sign a striker and a midfielder, according to top journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Do Chelsea need new signings?

The Argentine will become the Blues' new manager next season, with his appointment on the verge of being confirmed by the club imminently. He will have a huge job on his hands, following a dreadful season at Stamford Bridge that has been both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter sacked, and then Frank Lampard come in and struggle as caretaker manager.

It will be a massive summer for Pochettino, who needs to be trusted in bringing in the right players, as well as being handed enough transfer funds by owner Todd Boehly while complying with FFP. New additions are needed all over the pitch, with so much work to be done in order for Chelsea to push for a top-four finish in 2023/24.

Now, a key update has emerged regarding the Blues' specific targets at the end of the season, as Pochettino looks to make an early impression.

Which players does Pochettino want?

Taking to Twitter, Romano claimed that a striker and a midfielder will absolutely be signed when the Argentine takes the helm:

"Mauricio Pochettino will be in London this week to sign the contract as new Chelsea coach, expected to be valid until June 2026. Poch will start discussing transfer plans with the club. New striker and new midfielder will join Chelsea for sure."

These are precisely the positions that Chelsea needs to focus on this summer, improving the spine of the team significantly in the process. In attack, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a disastrous signing, while Kai Havertz isn't a natural centre forward, so a proper striker needs to come in. Someone like Napoli star Victor Osimhen could be ideal, should the Serie A champions allow him to leave, and should the player himself want to join a club without European football next season.

Meanwhile, the midfield also needs new faces, with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both ageing and injury-prone, with long-term colleagues for Enzo Fernandes required. Mason Mount's potential exit could also leave a void, so a couple of players are needed in the middle of the park. Boyhood Chelsea fan Declan Rice could be perfect, although it looks as though he could be off to Arsenal.

Pochettino will hopefully be trusted to pick out the specific players he wants, with Boehly needs to show faith in him, in that respect.