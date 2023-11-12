In the space of just six days, Chelsea have played in two of the most memorable Premier League games in a long time.

Their victory over Tottenham last Monday was marred by yet another farce involving VAR but it was a marker of how far they have come under Mauricio Pochettino that they were able to cast aside a team who had not lost all season.

However, to hold Manchester City to a draw, albeit a high-scoring one, also took character. For a team who seemingly didn't know how to score last term, the fact they've scored eight in two games against two big sides speaks volumes.

How Chelsea drew with Man City

A 4-4 draw was what this game deserved. It was frantic, not without some dubious refereeing (of course) and a true example of why the Premier League is so good.

It looked as though Rodri had given City the win during the last ten minutes but up stepped a man born in Manchester, a certain Cole Palmer, who equalised at the death to leave Pep Guardiola wondering what might have been.

Before then, it was a game that ebbed and flowed in unrelenting fashion. Erling Haaland opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Thiago Silva and Raheem Sterling responded in the opening 45.

A free header for Manuel Akanji had Pochettino tearing his hair out on the stroke of half time, before Haaland scored again just after the break to make it 3-2 City.

Chelsea fought back again through Nicolas Jackson, only for late drama to spice things up even more.

Chelsea's best player vs Man City

Chelsea were at their free-flowing best against the Citizens on Sunday afternoon with Sterling seemingly buoyed by playing against his former employers.

Only a few days ago the wide man had been left out of the England squad yet again but proved this time around why he should be there. Indeed, on his day the former City star is world-class and he showed as much this weekend.

A well-taken goal at the back post was the icing on the cake from a display where he terrorised his his former teammates on the left flank.

Palmer, whose remarkably assured and composed penalty late on rescued a point also looked on form. The youngster has been exceptional since signing for Chelsea and took his tally for the season to five goals.

However, another English talent, Conor Gallagher deserves equal praise. Playing alongside two £100m plus footballers in Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez is no easy task. Yet, against City, it was the £50k-per-week Cobham graduate who looked worth the most.

Gallagher is underrated in many senses. Capable of offering a goal, creativity and a relentless press, it was two of those qualities that shone through at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

He was the man who made the first goal, whipping in a fine corner to the near post for Silva to head home. It was then his fizzing shot from range that Ederson parried straight to Jackson that led to the third.

Overall, it was a truly accomplished performance from the 23-year-old who was a 'relentless pressing presence' in the middle of the park, as per Football.London's Scott Trotter who gave the England man an 8/10 match rating.

Conor Gallagher in numbers vs Man City Touches 61 Accurate Passes 38/40 (95%) Key Passes 2 Cross Success 100% Long Ball Success 75% Dribble Success 100% Shots 3 Duels Won 6/12 Tackles 3 Stats via Sofascore.

That was backed up not only by Gallagher's involvement of two of the goals, but his desire to get stuck in. Described as a "nightmare" to play against by one prominent Chelsea account on X (formerly Twitter), Gallagher made six ball recoveries, as per Fotmob.

According to Sofascore, he also won half a dozen of his defensive duels, which comprised of three tackles. A 100% dribble success rate only goes to epitomise the full range of his skill set. Competent going forward and a menace inside his own half, Gallagher deserves more praise for his role in this Chelsea side.

Hopefully, he'll now get that after the Blues' barnstorming 4-4 draw in west London.