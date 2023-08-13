Highlights Chelsea and Liverpool are competing for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, with the London club set to bid £115m.

The Blues are also looking to hijack a move that West Ham have on the table.

The player would represent a 'powerful' upgrade on Kai Havertz.

Chelsea remain extremely involved in the summer transfer market despite kicking off their Premier League campaign today and now a new update has emerged on another target.

Who are Chelsea trying to sign?

According to popular French news outlet L'Equipe, Chelsea have held talks this week to sign Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

As per the report, West Ham United are preparing an offer reported to be worth €33m (£28m) including bonuses, however, Chelsea could be set to complete a second Premier League hijack as Wahi has already held talks with the club's hierarchy.

That said, the Blues are slower in their approach compared to the Hammers.

Is Moises Caicedo going to Chelsea?

One of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer has unfolded over the last 72 hours with Chelsea and Liverpool competing for the signature of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Reds submitted a £111m bid for the Ecuadorian in the early hours of Friday morning which was accepted by the Seagulls, however, it has been widely reported that Caicedo would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge and Chelsea are set to hijack proceedings with an enormous offer of £115m - a bid that has not yet been officially submitted.

Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has been sharing updates over the last few days about the potential deal, and in the latest report he has claimed:

"Understand the agreement between Moisés Caicedo and Chelsea is for a contract valid until June 2031.

"…but the contract will also include an option until 2032, one more season.Caicedo agreed personal terms with Chelsea at the end of May. Clubs working to close deal now."

In the meantime, Mauricio Pochettino will be focused on not only kicking off their Premier League campaign which ironically commences today against Liverpool, but will also be looking at other areas of the pitch that need bolstering, with the attacking threat a huge focus beyond the ongoing midfield situation.

How good is Elye Wahi?

Romelu Lukaku has been given the green light to secure a permanent move away after spending last season on loan with AC Milan, whilst former forward Kai Havertz joined London rivals Arsenal this summer, a player who could be comfortably replaced by the acquirement of Wahi.

The Montpellier goal machine has become a stand-out performer not only for the French club but has been one of the highest-performing forwards in the entirety of Ligue 1 - ranking as the seventh top-scorer, fourth for non-penalty goals and first for percentage of shots on target, as per FBref.

When comparing Wahi's output with Havertz last season, the Frenchman comfortably outperformed his positional peer in a number of key attributes including goal contributions (24 v 8), shots on target rate (58.1% v 44.3%), goal-creating actions per 90 (0.43 v 0.14), successful take-ons (38.2% v 28.3%) and shots on target per 90 (1.29 v 1.09).

Despite only being 20 years old, the talented centre-forward has already earned high praise for his qualities in front of goal, with ex-Caen academy director Francis de Taddeo revealing Wahi's key strengths:

"He is a powerful, athletic and fast player with a range of dribbling skills where only he knows what he is going to do next."

If there is one area where Havertz lacks, it is his athleticism and speed. Wahi, therefore, may well represent a powerful new upgrade for Pochettino to utilise.

With that being said, there is no doubt that the attacker would be a great piece of business for Chelsea this summer, presenting their Argentine coach with a real threat and upgrade on their departing German in the final third.