Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino could make a swoop for a new striker in January and has three options in mind at Stamford Bridge, according to latest reports.

What's the latest news involving Chelsea?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Manchester City asked about the possibility of signing out-of-favour Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella in the January transfer window. Giving some insight into the permutations of Manchester City's advances, Romano stated in his column:

"It is true, however, that Manchester City approached Chelsea at the beginning of January with a loan proposal for Marc Cucurella. It also included a buy option clause, not mandatory. Chelsea rejected as they wanted to keep Cucurella at the club, and since that moment, nothing else happened with Cucurella and Man City."

Recently, 90min reported that Cucurella's Chelsea teammate Ian Maatsen is being lined up as a surprise target by Manchester City, in light of uncertainty surrounding his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Netherlands Under-21 international has less than a year left on his current contract in west London; nevertheless, Chelsea manager Pochettino will endeavour to try and keep hold of the left-back by holding talks over fresh terms.

As per Football Insider, the Blues are lining up a swoop for midfielder Habib Diarra, who is currently plying his trade at Chelsea's satellite club Strasbourg.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were also keen on bringing the French youth international to Molineux in the summer. Despite this, Chelsea intervened in the process and blocked the Old Gold from snapping the 19-year-old up and he could now move to Stamford Bridge "sooner rather than later."

Which strikers are Chelsea now looking at?

According to Give Me Sport, Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins are on Pochettino's radar as he looks to bolster his depth in the striking department in the January transfer window.

The report also mentions that RB Leipzig youngster Benjamin Sesko is someone who has caught the eye of Chelsea and he was also targeted by Manchester United before they eventually brought in Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, with Toney the primary target.

Of course, Toney is banned from playing competitively until January due to breaching FA guidelines and has been banned from training with his Brentford teammates; however, the England forward will be permitted to join in training officially again on September 17th, as cited by talkSPORT.

Watkins, on the other hand, has started the new campaign in typical potent fashion and has registered three goals and two assists in his opening six appearances for Aston Villa, as per Transfermarkt.

Arsenal were also quoted with an interest in Watkins earlier this year, though it remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old will leave Villa Park any time soon.

RB Leipzig striker Sesko has looked the part for his new employers, netting two goals in his opening three outings since joining from RB Salzburg officially earlier this year.

Chelsea would like to add to their forward options to help support the likes of Nicolas Jackson and it is clear that they have begun to ramp up their search for a new high-profile striker, making these players to watch heading into 2024.