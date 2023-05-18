Chelsea have often earned the majority of their success in recent memory by delving into their endlessly deep pockets, looking to former owner Roman Abramovich, who would inevitably find a solution shrouded in finances.

Whether it be bringing in a new manager, or completely bankrolling the squad, it was a method that the rest of the Premier League often disparaged, yet it remained wildly successful. It was likely this success that contributed to such widespread condemnation.

Therefore, since Todd Boehly has come in and sought to do the same, little noise has been made given that many of his big-money deals have already fallen flat, including his progressive managerial appointment and the host of lucrative young acquisitions for the playing squad.

Sitting in 11th, few are complaining now about the Blues, as their threat has diminished.

With Mauricio Pochettino set to arrive this summer though, he could spark back up such danger for rival clubs, should he knit together this immensely talented outfit with speed.

It seems that their new American owner will not slow down in his funding of the west London outfit, however, the strategy could well have taken a turn given they are now closing in on ensuring a brighter future as well as a successful present.

What's the latest on Kendry Paez to Chelsea?

Given the numerous reports linking Kendry Paez with a Stamford Bridge switch have been all but confirmed, now the young Ecuadorian's club, Independiente del Valle, seem willing to speak out.

In an interview with the club director, as per El Canal Del Futbol (via ESPN), Santiago Morales all but confirmed the move as he claimed:

"Now comes the legal issue. We can’t sign a contract because of Kendry’s age. The panorama has been clarifying in a better way, today I can say that Kendry, after two years, will go to Chelsea."

He continued to note some of the other suitors, suggesting that their proposal beat out some European heavyweights:

"We received some offers for him, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and, well, Chelsea have been the team that showed the most interest. Officials from the team and the doctor came to carry out some tests."

Who is Kendry Paez?

At just 16 years old, Paez is already garnering widespread attention for the ease with which he has taken to senior football despite his youth.

As a raw but promising attacking midfielder, the hope will be that Chelsea have invested early into what could be the next big thing to come out of South America. Also, with Brighton and Hove Albion having earned success by signing Moises Caicedo from that same club, there is clear evidence with Independiente del Valle producing top assets to star in the engine room.

When outlining the widespread interest back in February, journalist Fabrizio Romano even lauded the teenager as "highly rated" and a "talent", and this is well-founded given he won Player of the Tournament in the 2022 Next Generation Trophy just last year, and already has his first goal in senior football too.

As a workmanlike yet box-to-box capable maestro - just like the Seagulls' 21-year-old star - the future is certainly sparkling for the potential wonderkid who has already seen a huge investment in his development. And these attributes will no doubt catch the eye of the incoming Argentine.

This season Caicedo has maintained a 7.14 average rating, combining 1.2 key passes with three tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Paez will surely seek to emulate this when his move kicks in after two years and as such, Pochettino could well unearth their very own version of the aforementioned talent in the coming seasons, should he successfully forge a long-term project at Stamford Bridge.