Chelsea will stick with Kepa Arrizabalaga as their first-choice goalkeeping option, despite rumours linking them with other top goalkeepers, Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

What are Chelsea's current goalkeeping options?

Following Edouard Mendy's move to Saudi Arabia, Chelsea only have Kepa and Marcus Bettinelli as senior options, as well as young talent Gabriel Slonina, who was signed last year.

And there had been suggestions the Blues were open to selling both players this summer.

There have been links with the likes of Andre Onana and Mike Maignan as first choice options to replace Kepa, but it now seems that new manager Mauricio Pochettino will continue with the Spaniard as his number one.

The 28-year-old has received criticism at times during his Chelsea career, and even lost his place to Mendy under Thomas Tuchel before regaining it under Graham Potter.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Chelsea do not intend to sign a first-choice option, but do want a new backup to replace Mendy.

"Chelsea, at the moment, have a different idea. Chelsea are seriously considering to have Kepa as first goalkeeper, and to sign a second goalkeeper on the market to replace Edouard Mendy, who can create competition," he stated.

"For example, [Anatoliy] Trubin from Shakhtar is one of the goalkeepers they appreciate, also Inter are considering Trubin as one of the options, in case of course, Andre Onana leaves the club and so keep an eye on the solution, because Chelsea are looking for that kind of goalkeeper.

"A young, talented keeper, already experienced, but ready to create competition with Kepa, who's going to be the first goalkeeper."

Should Chelsea stick with Kepa?

Chelsea are set for another busy summer, and they are actively pursuing a midfielder in Moises Caicedo, whilst they've already brought in a striker.

Given how many changes they have made throughout the squad, having continuity at the back with Kepa may be a wise choice from Pochettino, rather than gambling on a new, and potentially expensive, first choice option.

If they are able to bring in an experienced second choice option, then the Spaniard continuing in goal at the start of the season makes sense for Chelsea. They will need to recover from last season, which saw them finish 12th.

Kepa did impress at times last season, making a number of outstanding saves, but whilst Chelsea's defence was fairly solid, they struggled going forward, scoring just 38 times in 38 league games.

A big goalkeeping investment is a lower priority than other positions, and therefore one Chelsea can afford to wait for.