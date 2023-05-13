Chelsea's prospective new boss Mauricio Pochettino will be 'hopeful' that Mason Mount can put his contract impasse at Stamford Bridge behind him to stay at the club, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Mason Mount and Mauricio Pochettino?

As per The Evening Standard, Mount is said to be 'no closer' to signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge despite Pochettino visualising the England international as a key player under his stewardship.

The 24-year-old is looking for terms that would make him one of Chelsea's highest earners; however, the Blues may be forced into selling Mount this summer if they cannot agree an extension to his £80k-a-week deal that expires in 2024.

METRO report that interest is high in Mount from around the Premier League, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United all keen on securing his services.

Football Insider also claim that Arsenal and Bayern Munich hold an attraction towards the Portsmouth-born midfielder, who is expected to spend the rest of this term on the sidelines due to an abdominal issue.

Writing in his column for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has indicated that Pochettino will be keen to retain Mount moving forward in west London.

Jones suggested: "A decision over Mount is ongoing due to his contract situation but sources indicate Pochettino is hopeful he will resolve his issues and stay at the club."

Should Pochettino look to keep hold of Mount for next term?

Mount is a talented player who has endured a frustrating 2022/23 campaign, though Chelsea have underperformed collectively, leading many of their star men to suffer a drop in form.

In 2022/23, the 24-year-old has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, registering three goals and six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also notes that Mount has carried an offensive threat from the middle of the park this season, averaging around 1.4 shots per match in the Premier League.

The England international has also been a regular provider of opportunities for his teammates this term, successfully carrying out 83 shot-creating actions in total, according to FBRef.

Of course, his contract situation has complicated things between Mount and Chelsea and has threatened to curtail his 18-year spell at the club if both parties are unable to come to an agreement on new terms.

Nevertheless, it looks like Pochettino does have Mount in his plans, suggesting we may have a chance of seeing some movement on that front shortly.