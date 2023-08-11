Chelsea will be looking for a quick solution having thus far been unable to strike a deal for Moises Caicedo, and now a new update has emerged on a potential target who could be a dream alternative.

What's the latest on Chelsea's interest in Marco Verratti?

According to French news outlet Foot Mercato, Chelsea are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.

As per the report, the west London club are looking at their options after enduring a number of midfield outgoings this summer and have identified Verratti as a potential option to strengthen the presence in the centre of the pitch.

How much will Marco Verratti cost?

While there is still a chance that Mauricio Pochettino could land Caicedo, after chasing the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder for the entire transfer window, turning to an alternative option like Veratti would not be the worst idea in the world.

After losing N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and Mason Mount since the turn of the year, there is a much-needed rebuild due to help develop the next generation of success in the centre of the pitch at Stamford Bridge.

As a result, the signing of Verratti would not only provide the newly-appointed Chelsea boss with an experienced and high-quality alternative to Caicedo, but a midfielder who he is extremely familiar following his stint managing the Ligue 1 champions.

Verratti - once hailed "extraordinary" by Thomas Tuchel - was a regular and trusted feature in Pochettino's PSG team, with the Argentine coach waxing lyrical about the Italian maestro's strengths during his time at the club:

"He is a player with a very good ability to read the game. He allows for us each time to have attacking possession and to bring the ball out into good situations, to better start off attacks. In attacking phases, he can double his efforts and provoke situations going forward. For me, he is a truly great player."

In terms of being the right profile of player, Caicedo has been named as one of the most comparable players to the 30-year-old star over the last 12 months, according to FBref, with the positional peers sharing many similarities in their output.

In fact, when comparing the duo, Verratti outperformed the Ecuadorian in a number of key attributes over last season including pass completion (92.6% v 88.5%), shot-creating actions per 90 (3.41 v 2.51), goal-creating actions per 90 (0.37 v 0.14) and successful take-ons (54.7% v 51.9%).

Whilst the idea of signing the Italy international seems like the perfect solution in Chelsea's precarious position, it would be by no means a cheap option for Todd Boehly, with reports claiming that PSG are expecting to receive an €80m (£69m) fee to part ways with their player.

Alongside the transfer fee, Verratti is earning a whopping £239k-per-week wage in Paris, which would present a huge financial investment for the Blues if they decide to make a concrete move, especially if the midfielder is not willing to take a pay cut.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Chelsea to secure a deal for Verratti if they could meet the valuation of PSG and salary expectations of the player, as he would be a highly valuable asset to the Blues in midfield next season.