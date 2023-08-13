Highlights Chelsea have been looking at signing Moises Caicedo but have agreed personal terms with another Premier League player.

They scored just twice in the league last season but will cost around £35m.

The player would be a perfect replacement for the injured Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea are still extremely active in the summer transfer window with Mauricio Pochettino keen to make more tweaks to his squad, and now a promising update has emerged on the progress of a potential signing.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

According to The Secret Scout, Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise ahead of a deal for him to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Secret Scout revealed on Twitter:

"Along with Moises Caicedo. Chelsea finalising move for Michael Olise. Personal terms have been agreed with his representatives.

Read the latest Chelsea transfer news HERE...

"Whilst Conor Gallagher is expected to leave this window."

What injury did Nkunku suffer?

The newly-signed Chelsea forward was a highly-anticipated new addition for the Blues this summer, following their difficult campaign in the Premier League which saw the side struggle without a prolific and reliable goal-scorer.

However, the Stamford Bridge faithful will have to wait to see their new star in action as he suffered a horrific injury to his left knee during pre-season that has left him unavailable for selection over the next four months at the very least, according to The Athletic, a huge blow in the Blues' plans for a new era to begin.

How good is Michael Olise?

As a result of that injury, the signing of Olise could not come at a better time for Pochettino and would certainly bolster the goal threat and creativity that is desperately needed in the starting XI over the season ahead.

There is no doubt that the Palace talisman boasts the desired skill set to fill the role of Nkunku during his absence, with Olise a consistent stand-out performer at Selhurst Park, something he displayed perfectly in the Premier League last season.

Over 37 top-flight appearances, the 21-year-old scored just two goals but registered a whopping 11 assists, as well as averaging 1.5 successful dribbles, 1.9 key passes and 1.4 shots in total per game, demonstrating a selfless approach and creative spark that would be a huge asset to Chelsea this season.

Not only that, the France U21 international was one of the best in his position when compared to his positional peers in the Premier League last season - ranking in the top 10% for assists, progressive passing distance, key passes, crosses into the penalty area, shot-creating actions and interceptions per 90 minutes played, as per FBref.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig profiled the talented player claiming that Olise is an "offensive all-rounder" who possesses strengths in "pace, dribbling, technique, ball control, creativity, crossing, passing, flair" with similar attributes to Arsenal's superstar Martin Odegaard.

Even when Nkunku does return later in the season, the Reading academy graduate could still play a crucial role in the first team as he is extremely versatile in his positioning with the experience of playing in central, attacking and right midfield, as well as on the right wing too.

With that being said, if Chelsea trigger Olise's reported £35m release clause this summer it would provide Pochettino with not only a replacement for Nkunku, but a high-quality playmaker with bags of potential to deploy in the attacking third this season.