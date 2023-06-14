An update has emerged on Chelsea and their plans to strengthen the quality of their attacking options in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Rasmus Højlund to Chelsea?

According to Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column, the Blues are one of several sides interested in signing Atalanta centre-forward Rasmus Højlund as Mauricio Pochettino looks to improve his starting XI heading into next season.

The report claims that they are competing with fellow Premier League side Manchester United for the gem's signature as 'many top clubs' have sent scouts to watch him in action.

Romano also states that some sources have suggested a fee in the region of €60m (£51m) could be enough to tempt the Serie A side into cashing in on their prized asset this summer.

Would Rasmus Højlund be a good signing for Chelsea?

The 20-year-old striker could be an exceptional addition to Pochettino's squad as the exciting youngster's form in Italy last season suggests that he could be a big upgrade on current Blues forward Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

Goalscoring was a huge issue for Chelsea in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign as they finished 12th in the division and found the back of the net 38 times, which meant that they averaged one goal per game.

They scored 76 goals in the top-flight in 2021/22 and this suggests that their haul under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and interim Frank Lampard combined was a huge underachievement.

Aubameyang played his role in that as the 33-year-old marksman came in from Barcelona to bolster the club's attacking options but failed to provide regular quality in the no.9 position. He ended the Premier League season with just one goal in 15 appearances, and also averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.57.

Højlund, on the other hand, caught the eye with his displays in the Serie A for Atalanta.

The talented Denmark dynamo averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.73 and contributed with nine goals and two assists in 20 starts in the division, which suggests that he could offer far more than the current Chelsea dud in terms of goals, assists, and maintain a high average performance level.

He also found success at international level as the left-footed whiz smashed in five goals in two European Championship qualifying matches against Finland and Kazakhstan back in March.

The 6 foot 1 gem has been hailed as a "monster in the making" by talent scout Jacek Kulig and his impressive statistics for club and country at such a young age suggest that is an accurate comment as he is starting to build a reputation for himself as a reliable scorer.

Højlund is an up-and-coming number nine who has already shown terrific promise in a major European division and could, therefore, be a huge upgrade on Aubameyang, who is heading towards the end of his career and is coming off the back of a dismal season in front of goal.