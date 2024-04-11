Chelsea and manager Mauricio Pochettino have been left seriously unimpressed with one Stamford Bridge player, according to a new report.

Chelsea’s remaining fixtures

The Blues have eight Premier League games to go in what has been another disappointing top flight campaign. However, Pochettino’s side can still win some silverware, with an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City fast approaching.

Chelsea’s remaining fixtures Date Chelsea vs Everton 15th April Man City vs Chelsea (FA Cup) 20th April Arsenal vs Chelsea 23rd April Aston Villa vs Chelsea 27th April Chelsea vs Tottenham 2nd May Chelsea vs West Ham 5th May Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea 11th May Brighton vs Chelsea 15th May Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth 19th May

Away from the pitch, Chelsea appear to be preparing for what could be another busy transfer window, with some sales possibly required to comply with PSR.

Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja are just two who could soon be on the way out of west London, and by the looks of things, another player isn’t doing his chances of a long-term future at the club any good.

Chelsea seriously unimpressed with Mykhaylo Mudryk

According to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke, Pochettino and his coaches have been left seriously unimpressed with Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Argentine and his backroom staff have grown frustrated with the lack of impact from the Ukraine international, alongside teammate Raheem Sterling.

The report adds that ‘in a new twist, it is believed Chelsea will be in the market for a marquee new winger signing as they look to refresh their attack’.

Pochettino hasn’t been afraid to speak about Mudryk to the media this season, previously hailing the player back in December.

“He's a fantastic guy and he’s such a nice person,’ said Pochettino. ‘He’s very authentic and genuine. One thing I can tell you, he’s very honest and very trustworthy and a very genuine and spontaneous guy. I trust in him as a person, of course.

“And then as a player he knows he needs to keep improving. He’s still young and he is going to improve, because he has the quality. He’s a player that in his evolution is doing really well and we are so happy. For sure with time he’s going to be a very important player. He’s already an important player but he’s going to improve a lot because the potential is massive.”

However, since then, Mudryk has only managed to start three Premier League games, two of which have come in recent weeks against Burnley and Manchester United.

In total, the 23-year-old, on £100,000-a-week, has scored six goals and provided two assists in 33 appearances in all competitions. He has been Chelsea’s 13th best performer in the top-flight, as per WhoScored, with an average match rating of 6.61/10.

The likes of Sterling, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer are way out in front of Mudryk in that regard, so it will be interesting to see who the Blues look to bring in over the summer and what that will mean for Mudryk.