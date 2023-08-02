Chelsea are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements this summer and now a fresh update has emerged on a potential transfer target who could be the perfect alternative to Moises Caicedo.

What's the latest on Chelsea's interest in Tyler Adams?

According to The Times (as relayed by The Daily Mail), the Blues are now interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams this summer.

As per the report, the London giants have added Adams to their shortlist of alternatives should they be unable to secure the signature of the Brighton and Hove Albion star this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino intent on bringing in new additions to bolster the midfield presence at Stamford Bridge.

Read the latest Chelsea transfer news HERE...

How good is Tyler Adams?

The departures of Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante this summer have significantly weakened the experience and quality in midfield ahead of the upcoming Premier League season, so bringing in much-needed reinforcements will likely be the top priority for the new Chelsea boss.

The West London club couldn't maintain their high expectations over last season, finishing 12th in the Premier League, struggling to make an impact on the European stage and failing to qualify for Champions League football, meaning there is a real opportunity for Pochettino to focus on domestic competition and the squad rebuild.

As a result, the signing of Adams could be a great piece of business for Chelsea this summer and would present a much cheaper alternative to their top target Caicedo who has an ever-rising £100m price tag, whereas the Leeds star is believed to have a much cheaper £20m relegation release clause, according to The Athletic.

Despite being relegated with the west Yorkshire outfit last season, Adams was a stand-out performer in the Leeds squad executing a hard-working attitude, sound leadership skills and outstanding defensive strengths in the centre of the pitch, all of which will be attractive attributes to Pochettino in his search for the right midfield additions.

As per FBref, the USMNT captain ranked in the top 17% of his positional peers in the Premier League per 90 minutes for tackles won, percentage of dribblers tackled, blocks, interceptions, ball recoveries and percentage of aerial duels won, proving that he is a valuable asset in the deep defensive midfield role.

Not only that, when comparing the 24-year-old's output to Caicedo's last season, the pair came close in a number of key attributes including pass completion (82.5% v 88.5%), progressive passes (5.68 v 6.28), tackles (3.27 v 2.87), interceptions (1.46 v 1.61) and aerial duels won (1.04 v 1.06), per 90 minutes played.

Adams has been the recipient of high praise over his first season in the English top-flight due to his positive performances in the disjointed team at Elland Road, with TEAMtalk journalist James Marshment outlining the midfielder's leadership qualities:

"Tyler Adams - a lion on the pitch; a dignified, intelligent, humble and politically savvy person off it. He'll go a long way that lad."

With that being said, if Pochettino is looking to bolster Chelsea's defensive presence on a stricter budget, there is no doubt that Adams would be a worthy alternative to Caicedo this summer.