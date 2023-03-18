Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening, with sights set on securing a fourth successive victory across all competitions, having defeated Leicester City 3-1 last weekend.

The Blues have been lacklustre this season and currently languish in tenth place in the English top-flight, 11 points off Tottenham Hotspur in the top-four, with the recent purple patch preceded by a woeful run of two victories from 15 fixtures.

The Toffees, in retrospect, have been battling against relegation peril this season and have spent large portions of the campaign in-and-around the bottom three, currently perched in 15th following last weekend's vital 1-0 victory over Brentford, who have been tremendous this term.

Graham Potter will take to the dugout emboldened by the return of N'Golo Kante, who has not featured since the second match of the campaign due to injury, while Reece James could start following illness.

Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling are confirmed absentees, joined in the medical room by the likes of Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Edouard Mendy.

How will Chelsea line up against Everton?

Potter has much to contend with in his congested squad, but with fluidity flowing at present, Football FanCast predicts the west London outfit will see just the one change this evening.

(3-4-3) - (GK) Kepa; (CB) Fofana, (CB) Koulibaly, (CB) Cucurella; (RWB) James, (CM) Kovacic, (CM) Fernandez, (LWB) Chilwell; (RW) Havertz, (CF) Mudryk, (LW) Felix.

Shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga has often come under scrutiny since his £72m move from Athletic Bilbao, but has featured regularly this term and boasts an impressive save percentage of 80% in the Premier League.

The back three will stand untouched after impressing in recent weeks, indeed keeping three clean sheets from the past four outings.

The "tank" - as dubbed by Jake Heasman - that is Reece James will likely resume his marauding duties after missing the previous contest, replacing the £120k-per-week Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has been lauded as an "elite baller" by broadcaster Joe Flemons.

On the offensive flanks, dynamic duo Joao Felix and Kai Havertz will be unlikely to be replaced following their respective good spells, the latter scoring in his past two matches.

In his seventh appearance for the club since his £88.5m winter transfer, Mykhaylo Mudryk earned his first direct contribution with a nodded assist for the charging Mateo Kovacic against the Foxes, and will hope that he can now unearth his first goal for the club against the endangered Merseysiders.