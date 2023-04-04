Chelsea face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening, with three points a must if the Blues want to keep their slim hopes of a European finish alive this season.

Following the 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa last weekend, Graham Potter was relieved of his duties, becoming the second manager to be sacked in Todd Boehly's brief stint as Chelsea chairman.

Bruno Saltor is the man in charge for the visit of Liverpool, who are having a similarly disappointing season under Jurgen Klopp and boast just one away win in 2023.

How will Chelsea line up against Liverpool?

Here is how Football FanCast expects the Blues to line up tonight, with four changes from the side that started against Villa last time out.

(5-2-2-1) Kepa (GK); James (RWB), Chalobah (CB), Koulibaly (CB), Badiashile (CB), Chilwell (LWB); Fernandez (CM), Kante (CM); Madueke (RW), Felix (LW); Havertz (ST).

Edouard Mendy is seemingly not yet in contention for Chelsea, so it would be surprising to see anyone other than Kepa Arrizabalaga in between the sticks for the visit of Liverpool tonight.

The Spanish keeper could do little about either of Villa's goals last weekend, as Chelsea's back three formation left them regularly exposed to counterattacks, and the Blues cannot afford to set up in the same way against a dangerous Liverpool front three.

Therefore, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile return in the centre-back positions on either side of Kalidou Koulibaly, which allows Reece James to push up into his preferred wing-back role after he was inexplicably selected at centre-back by Potter.

Marc Cucurella drops out entirely after another disappointing display last Saturday, with his incredibly poor back header allowing Ollie Watkins to steal in and score the opening goal. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is another to be benched.

Ben Chilwell also features in the left wing-back role, in the hope that he and James can rediscover the form that made them two of the most feared attacking wing-backs in the league not so long ago.

In the middle of the park, there is one change as N'Golo Kante comes in for Mateo Kovacic, with the "world-class" Frenchman - as dubbed by Potter - possessing the work rate and ball-winning abilities to hopefully free up Enzo Fernandez to be at his creative best at Stamford Bridge.

Noni Madueke also comes in from the start after another woeful performance from Mykhailo Mudryk who missed a huge gilt-edged chance in that clash against Villa, with Joao Felix starting again on the left wing.

Kai Havertz completes the attack, although all three of Chelsea's forwards will have to be far more clinical in front of goal if the Blues are going to take their chances and take all three points against Liverpool tonight.