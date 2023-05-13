Chelsea are back at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest this afternoon, who will be desperate to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

Last week, the west Londoners finally secured their first win under interim manager Frank Lampard with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Today's visitors also triumphed in their last domestic outing with an action-packed and dramatic 4-3 win against bottom-placed Southampton to propel themselves up to 16th in the table, three points above the drop zone.

The Blues are clear of danger and unable to qualify for European competition, so it will be interesting to see what side Lampard selects for this encounter.

How will Chelsea line up against Nottingham Forest?

The manager could make as many as two changes to the starting XI.

In goal, Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to continue between the sticks as Edouard Mendy’s Chelsea future has been plunged into serious doubt as he is still yet to agree on a new deal and weighing up his options.

In yesterday's press conference, Lampard confirmed that Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella remain sidelined. Therefore, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, and Benoit Badiashile, who netted his first Premier League goal in last weekend’s victory, should all start.

However, the first change could see Lewis Hall replace Ben Chilwell, who is ruled out through injury. The coach said the youngster has “a chance” of playing after Chelsea blocked his departure to the U20 World Cup this week.

The midfield trio of N’Golo Kante, Enzo Fernandez, and Conor Gallagher will retain their places. The Argentinian has started every match since his record-breaking £106.8m move to the 2021 Champions League winners. Meanwhile, Kante and Gallagher ruthlessly combined for Chelsea’s opening goal on the south coast last time out.

Noni Madueke has impressed Chelsea in recent weeks and the boss described him as a “clear talent”, and he will begin his third game in a row.

Mykhailo Mudryk will begin on the other flank, while the second alteration will see Joao Felix replace Kai Havertz. The man on loan from Atletico Madrid came on as a late substitute against Bournemouth and effortlessly stroked in the third goal within minutes of his introduction.

The forward has been lauded as a “genius” by Portuguese legend Paulo Futre and the 5 foot 11 star could be the difference-maker today.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Kante, Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Mudryk, Felix.