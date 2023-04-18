Chelsea face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final this evening, in what could be the Blues' last game at that level for some time.

Frank Lampard's side must overturn a two-goal deficit if they are to progress to the semi-finals tonight, having lost 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg.

Considering the west London side are without a win in their last six, managing just three goals in that time, it seems like an awful time to be facing the Champions League holders, and only a remarkable performance will see them continue their journey in Europe.

How could Chelsea line up against Real Madrid?

Football FanCast expects Lampard to make eight changes from the side that started against Brighton last weekend.

(4-3-1-2) - Kepa; James, Fofana, Silva, Cucurella; Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic; Mount; Felix, Havertz.

Kepa Arrizabalaga certainly wasn't to blame in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton as he made a number of quality saves and could do nothing about Danny Welbeck's close-range header and Julio Encisco's screamer, so he keeps his place in between the sticks.

There are three changes in the defence, as Thiago Silva has recovered from injury and is likely to replace Benoit Badiashile alongside Wesley Fofana at centre-back, as the Frenchman isn't registered for the Champions League.

Ben Chilwell will be forced to miss out after his red card in Madrid, so Marc Cucurellla comes in for the England international at left-back, while Reece James also returns to the side at right-back in place of Trevoh Chalobah.

In midfield, N'Golo Kante also returns in place of Conor Gallagher after being rested against Brighton, with Denis Zakaria also dropping out in favour of Mateo Kovacic against his former side.

Goalscoring has been the main problem for the Blues this season and a three-pronged attack of left-wingers certainly didn't work on Saturday, so Lampard should go for an attacking midfielder in between two strikers instead of Raheem Sterling, who in the words of Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips has been "very poor" of late.

This sees Mason Mount make his first start since Lampard's return, as the academy graduate could be the man to unlock Real Madrid's defence with his creative ability, which has seen him register the third-most key passes per game from Chelsea's squad in the Premier League.

He starts behind top scorer Kai Havertz and the "special" - as per Alvaro Morata - Joao Felix, in the hope that they can amend Chelsea's woeful form in front of goal and inspire the Blues to what would be an astounding win at Stamford Bridge tonight.