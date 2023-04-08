Chelsea will be looking for a positive start to life under Frank Lampard as they travel to Molineux to take on relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon.

The Blues sacked Graham Potter last weekend following the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa and it has been a whirlwind week at Stamford Bridge, with Bruno Saltor overseeing the disappointing stalemate against Liverpool in midweek.

Lampard was recently announced as the club's caretaker manager until the end of the season as Todd Boehly searches for a permanent successor, and while he has had just a couple of days of training with the squad, fans may well be expecting a reaction from their side ahead of the game against Julen Lopetegui's Wolves.

How should Chelsea line up against Wolves?

With three points a must if the west London side are going to salvage any hopes of a European finish this season, here is how Football FanCast expects Lampard to line his side up today upon his return to the Chelsea dugout, with three changes from the team that drew 0-0 on Tuesday.

(5-2-2-1) Kepa (GK); James (RWB), Fofana (CB), Koulibaly (CB), Badiashile (CB), Chilwell (LWB); Fernandez (CM), Kante (CM); Sterling (LW), Madueke (RW); Havertz (ST).

There was a ninth clean sheet of the season for Kepa Arrizabalaga against Liverpool, so he looks unlikely to lose his place in between the sticks in Lampard's first game.

The former Everton boss will perhaps find it difficult to make too many changes to a defence that kept Liverpool out at Stamford Bridge, but Benoit Badiashile is a far more natural centre-back than Marc Cucurella, so he should take the Spaniard's place alongside Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell keep their spots in the wing-back positions, with both England internationals extremely dangerous from an attacking perspective when on top form.

After failing to score again against Liverpool, we think Lampard should select a bolder formation which sees an attacking player replace struggling midfielder Mateo Kovacic, so he should opt for a midfield duo of N'Golo Kante and Enzo Fernandez at Molineux.

This allows Raheem Sterling to return to the side on the left wing, with Noni Madueke also earning a rare start on the right-hand side, as the 21-year-old - who was dubbed a "mentality monster" by former coach Saul Isaksson-Hurst - arguably deserves more first-team minutes after barely featuring under Potter.

Chelsea's fans may be surprised to see Joao Felix omitted but the Portugal international has just two goals and zero assists in nine Premier League appearances, while Kai Havertz has been the more consistent attacker of late, so he gets the nod to start up front.