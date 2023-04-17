Chelsea are still in the race to sign Brighton and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer, according to a new transfer report.

Could Mac Allister leave this summer?

The Seagulls star has become something of a household name in recent times, having arrived at the Amex Stadium back in 2019 as more of an unknown. While he impressed last season, he has gone up another level this time around, proving to be one of his side's most important players.

Making up a strong midfield with the likes of Moises Caicedo and Pascal Gross, Mac Allister has started 25 of Brighton's Premier League games and scored eight goals along the way, as well as chipping in with one assist. Not only that, but he has also become a World Cup winner after Argentina's memorable success in Qatar late last year, in which he was an influential player, starting six of his country's seven matches.

Various recent rumours have suggested that Mac Allister could depart the Seagulls at the end of the season, however, a new challenge at a bigger club potentially appealing to him. Chelsea have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, although they are far from alone in expressing an interest.

Are Chelsea still in the mix?

According to Football Insider, the Blues are "ready to rival" Liverpool and Manchester United for the signing of Mac Allister in the summer transfer window. It is believed that Brighton would consider accepting a £60m offer, with a potential "bidding war" in the offing.

The Argentine could be a really astute summer signing by Chelsea, at a time when they could do with freshening up their midfield, considering N'Golo Kante turns 32 later this year, while Mateo Kovacic turns 29. He could be an ideal foil for those around him, proving to be a strong link between midfield and attack, having often taken up more of a No.10 role for the Seagulls this season.

Mac Allister has scored eight times in the Premier League, highlighting his ability to contribute end product from the middle of the park, while Sergio Aguero has described him as "very intelligent" player. The fact that he was named the 47th best player in the world in a list compiled by The Guardian earlier this year further speaks volumes about his quality and Chelsea signing him over their rivals could prove to be a real coup for whoever is manager next season.