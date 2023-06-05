Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is "ready" to make an offer for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to reports from Italy.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

With both Kepa Arrizibalaga and Edouard Mendy failing to impress, Pochettino is set to target a new goalkeeper this summer, and a shortlist has already been drawn up, with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez being named as an option.

However, "several other elite sides" are eyeing up the Argentina shot-stopper, meaning the Blues could look at bringing in Brentford's David Raya, with the same report highlighting the Spaniard as a potential target.

Onana has also been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge, with it recently being reported that Chelsea could table a "very high offer" in the coming weeks, and they are now preparing to test Inter Milan's resolve.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Pochettino has personally identified the Inter goalkeeper as a priority target, and the manager is planning to table a bid, which would include Mendy plus cash.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper is viewed as one of the best players in his position, and the Chelsea boss is a big fan, so an offer could be made very soon.

Taking to Twitter, journalist Santi Aouna added that the Chelsea boss is "ready" to make a bid for the 27-year-old, but it remains to be seen whether Inter are interested in a swap deal.

Will Chelsea sign Andre Onana?

Given that he is currently contracted until 2027, Inter have no pressing need to sell their goalkeeper and they can hold out for a large fee, but Pochettino seems determined to bring the £67k-per-week 'keeper to Stamford Bridge.

Considering Inter are in the Champions League final, while Chelsea are unable to offer any European football next season, it could be difficult to attract the 34-time Cameroon international, however he could be an excellent signing if they are able to.

Hailed as a "superstar" by members of the media, there is clear evidence the former Ajax man would be an upgrade on Mendy, averaging a far better save percentage, clean sheet percentage, and fewer goals against per 90 over the past year.

As such, it would be strange if Inter Milan are willing to accept a part-exchange deal, considering it would be a clear downgrade for the Italian club, so Chelsea may need to scrap their idea to use the Senegalese goalkeeper in a swap deal.