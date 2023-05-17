Chelsea have identified Andre Onana as their top goalkeeper target for the upcoming transfer window, according to a recent report from 90min.

Who is signing Andre Onana?

There have been a number of Premier League clubs linked with moves for Onana, with reports from Italy claiming that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have all shown an interest in the Inter Milan goalkeeper.

It has been reported that the Blues have held a meeting with Inter about a summer move, and they even offered Kepa Arrizabalaga to the Italian club as a makeweight, but they were given a firm no.

However, there could be other players used in the negotiations, as the report claims the Serie A side are interested in Trevoh Chalobah, as well as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, having tried to sign the latter player in the past.

According to a report from 90min, Chelsea have decided on Onana as their top goalkeeper target, despite recent links to Brentford's David Raya, but they will have to do battle with Tottenham Hotspur, who have also settled on him as first choice.

Whoever misses out on the Inter shot-stopper could end up signing Raya instead, although Brentford have stressed they will not part with the Spaniard unless the price is right.

Is Onana joining Chelsea?

It appears as though Inter are willing to part ways with the Cameroonian in the summer, despite the fact he is contracted until 2027, having already identified Empoli's Guglielmo Vicario as a replacement.

It is a little unusual the Italian club have no qualms about letting the £67k-per-week goalkeeper leave, given that he has been fantastic for them this season, particularly in the Champions League, ranked as their best-performer by Sofascore, with an average match rating of 7.45.

The 27-year-old ranks highly across a number of important metrics for goalkeepers, recording a save percentage of 78.2%, which places him in the 93rd percentile compared to his positional peers, while he is in the 94th percentile for his clean sheet percentage.

Having played a huge role in helping Inter reach the Champions League final, the one thing that may hinder Chelsea in their pursuit of the "superstar" is that they will be unable to offer European football of any description next season.

As such, if Man United step up their interest in the coming weeks, the Blues may find it very difficult to win the race for Onana's signature.