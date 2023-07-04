Chelsea are on the verge of completing the signing of Brazilian youngster Angelo as early as this week, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Chelsea target Angelo?

The Brazilian is currently plying his trade with Santos, already becoming an experienced part of the squad, despite still being such a young player.

Incredibly, Angelo has 129 appearances with Santos to his name before even turning 19 years of age, scoring five goals and registering ten assists in that time, showing what rapid progress he has made in such a short space of time.

This summer looks likely to see him move on from his current club, however, with Chelsea seemingly the strong favourites to acquire his signature. Mauricio Pochettino has now officially started life as the Blues' new manager and he will be wanting to bring in the right players, following such a poor 2022/23 season at Stamford Bridge.

A new update has now emerged regarding Chelsea's pursuit of Angelo - one that is positive from a Blues perspective, as they look likely to close in on an eye-catching piece of transfer business.

Are Chelsea signing Angelo?

Writing on Twitter, Romano claimed that the west Londoners are on the cusp of snapping up the Santos starlet, with a deal expected to be done by the end of this week once a medical is completed:

"Understand Brazilian talent Angelo will travel to England this week in order to complete medical tests and then sign six year deal as new Chelsea player. All documents are in place with Santos set to receive €15m fee."

This is great news for Chelsea, and with fellow Brazilian youngster Matheus Franca also looking likely to head to Stamford Bridge, it is refreshing to see Pochettino eyeing up players with long-term potential.

It is essential that the Blues also sign players who are in and around their peak years, of course, but there hasn't been enough future planning at the club at times down the years, which hasn't always been a good thing.

While Angelo is clearly still extremely young, to have made over 100 appearances already does suggest that he could come straight in as a squad option for Pochettino, predominantly being used as a right winger, but also playing in midfield, on the left-hand side and even as a centre forward in the past, displaying his versatility.

The hope is that he will thrive working alongside superiors footballers to the ones at Santos every day, maturing into a formidable player who eventually makes one of the wide spots his own, becoming a star at Stamford Bridge in the process in the same way a prime Willian did.

With Moises Caicedo also looking increasingly likely to seal a move from Brighton to Chelsea before the 2023/24 campaign gets started, it does feel as though a concerted effort is being made to fill the squad with upcoming talent, having grown a little stagnant with older players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta in it in recent times.