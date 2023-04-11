It would be "laughable" for Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to even contemplate appointing Antonio Conte as manager at the end of the season, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

Could Antonio Conte return to Chelsea?

Chelsea have a number of managerial targets, having already made contact with both Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann, however, Conte has also now emerged as a shock contender, after recently being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues are now said to have made contact with their former manager, who spent two years in west London before he was relieved of his duties in 2018, although there has been no update on how well those talks went.

It remains to be seen whether the Italian is interested in the role, particularly considering he found it difficult living away from his family while in charge of Spurs, but Phillips does not think he should even be considered by Boehly.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, the journalist clarified that he has heard nothing about the 53-year-old making a return to Stamford Bridge, and thinks that it would be a very poor decision.

Phillips said: "I haven't heard anything about Conte so far and to be honest, it's probably safest not to rule anything out with Chelsea at the moment. I find it laughable that they would even contemplate something like this; I know they make some strange decisions these days, but on the back of him basically setting them on fire and then just walking away, I'm not sure that that's the sort of relationships that Todd Boehly is going to be looking to build at the moment."

Should Chelsea re-appoint Antonio Conte?

The Lecce-born coach has enjoyed a great deal of success in his managerial career, winning a total of nine trophies across spells with the likes of Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan, while he also led Spurs to a top-four finish last season.

That said, the four-time Serie A winner failed to kick on with Tottenham this season, being blasted by Jamie O'Hara for his "diabolical" brand of football, also being called "stubborn" by football writer Andrew Gaffney.

His uninspiring style of play, coupled with the fact Conte has already been sacked by Chelsea before, means that he should be avoided at all costs this summer.

The Blues would be better off going for a progressive young manager, such as Nagelsmann, who has been lauded by the media for his "exciting" brand of football.