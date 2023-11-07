Chelsea have witnessed an illustrious recent history at the top of world football, scooping every trophy available and enjoying the fruits of their labour in the transfer market.

The Blues became a spending juggernaut in 2003 when the club was purchased by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and although years of success followed under his stewardship, that hasn't continued under the new American owner Todd Boehly, though the huge spending has.

Whilst over £1bn has been spent on new recruits across three transfer windows, including a monumental overhaul of their midfield, the club are still lacking creativity and goal contributions from the centre of the park.

Prior to their 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, only Carney Chukwuemeka and Cole Palmer had contributed to goals from midfield - four to be exact - in the Premier League.

One irrepressible influence that used to showcase his talents on a weekly basis at Stamford Bridge was Brazilian attacking midfielder Oscar, who would slot seamlessly in as the missing offensive component centrally.

How much did Chelsea sign Oscar for

Chelsea captured Oscar from Internacional for £25m in 2012, with the 20-year-old joining a string of talented playmakers in that summer, including the Hazard brothers, Eden and Thorgan, as well as Marko Marin.

At the time, manager Roberto Di Matteo waxed lyrical about landing the talented youngster after he starred in his country's Olympic squad.

The Italian told the club's website [via BBC Sport]: "He is a fantastic player, one of the youngest to push through to Brazil's national team,

"He will add a lot of options and solutions for us in midfield."

A creative midfielder with immense ball-carrying attributes and an eye for goal would rise to prominence at Chelsea as an instrumental player in the club's quest for dominance domestically and in Europe.

Oscar's statistics at Chelsea

Oscar possessed the attributes readily associated with some of Brazil's greatest-ever attackers, including an intoxicating blend of technique, precision, and trickery.

During his first season at the club, he quickly showcased those qualities in abundance, forming an exceptional attacking triumvirate with Juan Mata and Eden Hazard as Chelsea were crowned Europa League winners and Oscar played in a staggering 64 matches across the campaign, registering 12 goals and 12 assists.

He followed that up with an impressive 21 goal contributions in 2013/14 and although the Blues ended the season trophyless, he became Jose Mourinho's love child, with the Portuguese describing him as a "very talented" player.

Those talents were released from the shackles under the special one as he helped inspire Chelsea to the Premier League title in the 2014/15 campaign with the midfield maestro posting 14 goal contributions, eight of which were assists, in 28 league appearances

His delicious outside-of-the-foot strike against Queens Park Rangers was voted as the Goal of the Season - the second time he had landed the award - and that demonstrated the quality he was capable of conjuring up, standing out as one of many jewels in Mourinho's crown.

Oscar's season-by-season G/A at Chelsea G/A 2012/13 (64 games) 12 goals / 12 assists 2013/14 (47 games) 11 goals / 10 assists 2014/15 (41 games) 7 goals / 9 assists 2015/16 (40 games) 8 goals / 5 assists Total - 203 games 38 goals / 37 assists

Although Oscar's irresistible talents slowed down in the 2015/16 campaign with only six goal contributions in the top flight, he was still one of Chelsea's best players without the ball, impressing with his pressing and work rate, timing 84% of his tackles perfectly, making 102 ball recoveries and winning 134 of his duels in the Premier League.

Why Oscar left Chelsea

Unfortunately, at the age of 25 and still, with years left to showcase his wonderful attacking talent at the summit of European football, Oscar decided to depart west London for China in 2016 during Antonio Conte's time at the helm, completing a £60m switch to Shanghai Port.

Despite entering the prime years of his career, the 32-year-old revealed the reason why he couldn't pass up the opportunity to move to China.

In a video with Copa90 and Rabona [via GOAL], he confessed: "China has incredible financial power and sometimes makes offers that players can't refuse,"

"Every football player, or every person who works, wants to earn money to help their families. I came from a social background in Brazil that is very poor. We didn’t have anything. This is the fruit of my labour."

He certainly reaped ample rewards, penning an initial four-year contract worth a reported £400k per-week before securing a pay rise after signing an extension in 2019 and has since earned more than £100m in wages, as per the Daily Express.

In 208 appearances for the club, he's more than proven value for money, posting an eye-watering 61 goals and supplying 110 assists, including 24 goal contributions in the Chinese 2022/23 campaign - more than any Chelsea player achieved last term.

How Pochettino wishes he'd have Oscar terrorising defences in his current side, with it a crying shame that Conte couldn't tempt the fleet-footed maestro to stay put in English football.