Highlights Chelsea have made a bid for Club Brugge's Antonio Nusa, with the 18-year-old potentially facing a big decision before the transfer deadline.

Elsewhere, Conor Gallagher may leave Chelsea, with Tottenham Hotspur interested, and Manchester City's Cole Palmer's arrival could accelerate his departure.

Chelsea have now submitted a bid for Club Brugge's Antonio Nusa, with journalist Pieter-Jan Calcoen providing an update on whether the attacker would be willing to leave the Belgian club.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

There could be a number of outgoings for Chelsea on transfer deadline day, with The Secret Scout reporting they are looking at loaning out Trevoh Chalobah, as it is unlikely they will be able to conclude a permanent move, and Bayern Munich are named as potential suitors.

Conor Gallagher may also be on his way out of the door, with Tottenham Hotspur interested, and the north London club know they will need to make an offer of around £50m to tempt the Blues into a sale, with the player himself keen on the move across the capital.

Gallagher's departure could be accelerated by the arrival of Manchester City's Cole Palmer, with a deal that could rise to £45m having already been confirmed as the attacking midfielder arrives at Stamford Bridge.

Very few inside Manchester City would have imagined Palmer being sold at the start of the summer, but he is now on his way to the capital, with Mauricio Pochettino evidently keen to bolster his attacking options, and there could still be more signings to come.

Speaking on X, formerly Twitter, Belgian Nieuwsblad journalist Calcoen has now confirmed that Chelsea have made an offer of €30m (£26m) for Club Brugge youngster Nusa, potentially giving the 18-year-old a huge decision to make before the 11pm deadline.

The Brugge ace has always said he wants to remain with the Belgian club for at least one more season, but he could be swayed now one of the Premier League's biggest clubs has come calling.

It remains to be seen whether Brugge choose to accept the bid, but the Blues are clearly keen on bolstering their attacking options even further before the deadline, having made a concrete approach for the versatile forward.

Who is Antonio Nusa?

Despite still being very young, the Norwegian prodigy has already acclimatised himself with first-team football, having made a total of 58 professional appearances across spells with Stabaek and Club Brugge after making his breakthrough with the former.

Since arriving in the Belgian Pro League, he has managed to break into the first team with Brugge, but he has not been incredibly prolific in front of goal, registering just two goals and one assist in all competitions last season.

Of course, it is still very early days in the Langhus-born forward's career, but it is unclear whether he would be able to make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge, despite being lauded as "crazy talented" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Kulig has also hailed Nusa as the "Norwegian Mbappe", while former captain Ruud Vormer has claimed his ex-teammate "will play for the biggest clubs in the world", indicating that he has sky-high potential.

The only concern is whether this would be a necessary signing for Chelsea at this stage given the fact they have already been extremely busy in the summer transfer window, strengthening their forward areas considerably.