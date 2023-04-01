Chelsea return to Premier League action this evening following the recent international break as Aston Villa travel to Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter has undergone a mini resurgence at the club in recent weeks, winning three out of four matches during March, including an impressive 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16, and he will be hoping the confidence carries into tonight’s match.

Several players have upped their game recently, with Kai Havertz and Joao Felix getting in among the goals against Everton in their last match before the break and this will give Potter a major boost heading into the final few weeks of the campaign.

The 47-year-old could well make some changes, especially with a league clash against Liverpool taking place just 72 hours after the Villa game and this could present an opportunity to a few players who have a point to prove, with Conor Gallagher itching for another chance.

Will Conor Gallagher start for Chelsea vs Aston Villa?

The 23-year-old has played 24 times in the top flight this term, although he has started just ten matches and will be hoping Potter unleashes him from the first whistle tonight.

Gallagher enjoyed an extremely productive spell at Crystal Palace last season, firmly establishing himself as someone who could have a bright future. He registered 11 goal contributions – eight goals and three assists – made 1.1 key passes and created five big chances, certainly showcasing his attacking attributes.

Returning to Chelsea was inevitable, yet he maybe hasn’t hit the heights he expected of himself following his successful loan spell, despite averaging a solid 6.8/10 Sofascore rating.

Against Leicester City recently, Gallagher had one of his finest performances of the season so far, and he only played the second half. His Sofascore rating of 8/10 was the best out of any player on the pitch, and he managed 41 touches, made one key pass, and succeeded with 100% of his dribbles, giving Potter something different going forward.

The £50k-per-week gem was previously praised by journalist and analytics expert Patrick Rowe, who stated that his best traits were his “relentless work rate” and “threat in the final third” and there is no doubt he can terrorise Villa’s defence.

Unai Emery’s men have conceded 39 goals this term and if Gallagher starts and performs like how he did against Leicester a few weeks ago, then the Englishman will give the Stamford Bridge outfit a massive boost and another three points will take them closer to the European spots.