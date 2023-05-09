Chelsea are still "lurking" for the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Is Onana a target for Chelsea?

The Blues have struggled in various facets of their game this season, with both results and performances simply nowhere near good enough.

While much has been made of their attacking struggles, with a lack of an elite striker hurting them, they have also been disappointing between the sticks. Both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy has found themselves under scrutiny and there is an increasing feeling that a big upgrade is required in that area of the pitch end of the season.

One player who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is Onana, who has helped Inter reach the Champions League semi-finals this season. The £67,000-a-week 'keeper has started all ten games in Europe's biggest club competition in 2022/23, as well as 22 in Serie A. Despite this, the Italian giants could be happy to see him leave in the summer, which is where Chelsea may be ready to pounce.

What's happening with Onana currently?

According to Tuttosport [via Sport Witness], Onana's displays for Inter "have not gone unnoticed" by Chelsea, who "continue to monitor" him. A €60m (£52m) offer for him "could not be refused" by Inter, so the Blues know exactly how much money would be required to prise him away.

That being said, the report doesn't confirm that the west Londoners are willing to pay that amount for the 34-cap Cameroon international's services, after a report from TuttoMercatoWeb said Todd Boehly is only ready to offer €40m (£35m).

Onana could be an ideal goalkeeping addition by Chelsea at the end of the season, coming in as an upgrade both Kepa and Mendy, at least one of whom should leave the club. At 27, he still has many years ahead of him at the top level, especially for a player in his position, and he has been hailed as both "excellent" and "brilliant" by Serbia stopper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

He has the experience to come in and make an immediate impression, having been part of the superb Ajax team that reached the Champions League semis in 2019, but he could also become an even more impressive player given 'keepers typically mature late, which could only bode well for Chelsea. It is a now a case stumping up the cash if the Blues really think he is worth it, hopefully snapping up a top-quality signing in the process.