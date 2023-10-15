You often feel like a broken record when writing about any of Chelsea's plethora of youth talents. Whether that be the players that developed into brilliant pros, or the duds that fizzle out and disappear - there's seemingly always something dramatic surrounding Cobham graduates.

Today's focus, a player who happily slots into the first bracket, is another example of such as he has enjoyed a meteoric rise that's taken him from Cobham to Europe's summit.

Where did Fikayo Tomori come from?

Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola Tomori. "Fikayo". With a name of such Nigerian brilliance, it'd be a shame to waste it, wouldn't it? Well, like his name - Tomori's story is far from simple for the often-unseasoned English comprehension. Born in Canada to Nigerian parents before moving to Kent as a child - starlet Tomori started life as a footballer in Chelsea's academy at age eight.

At this time, his ability was already noticeable as he progressed through the ranks. Often, it was questioned who he'd actually represent as the national teams monitored him closely.

While earning his plaudits at academy level (playing for the U18s at 16-years-old for one example), Tomori later turned out for Canada's U20s before England captured his attention.

Following international speculation, as well as formative personal achievements like winning Chelsea Academy's Player of the Year in 2016 - Fikayo Tomori got his senior grounding with loans at Brighton (2017), Hull City (2017-18), and Derby County (2018-19).

It was with the last two especially, where the defender shone in the Championship. At the latter, he was coached by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, and played alongside fellow loanee Mason Mount in a now-cult side that nearly reached the Premier League.

Of the youngster, coach Lampard gushed in 2019:

“His progression this year has been incredible. From when he came in, he was a good young player anyway, but you can see how pivotal he has been in our team. He has grown from within and I’ve enjoyed working with him day to day."

What was Fikayo Tomori's value at Chelsea?

Such were the quality of Tomori's Championship displays, he made his first team breakthrough in 2019. As the Daily Mirror's John Cross put it when the centre-back received his first England call up that same year; the youngster's rise was simply "remarkable".

In that 19/20 season, Tomori got just 15 Premier League appearances under his belt yet he was really turning heads. Such was the case that AC Milan swooped for the £23m-rated centre-back in January 2021 on loan before buying him the next season where astonishingly, his value had risen again to £30m.

Considering they brought him to the club during his youth days, this was quite the pay cheque for the Blues who undoubtedly struck gold on the defender.

How much is Fikayo Tomori worth now?

Tomori settled brilliantly in Milan. He not only received praise for his great displays but also for making the effort to absorb the culture and language.

Even better for Tomori, in his first full term with Milan, he played a part in sealing Milan's first Scudetto in 11 years. Additionally, he became the first Englishman since David Beckham to score for the Rossoneri.

To cap off a rather exponential rise, Tomori's current value, as per Football Transfers' expected transfer value model (xTV) sits at £39.5m and could easily continue to grow, as the now 25-year-old's newest 2022 contract sees him at Milan until 2027.