Chelsea are still hoping to make Mason Mount have a "last-ditch" change of heart over his future, according to a key claim from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Mount leaving Chelsea this summer?

The future of the 24-year-old has been a major talking point of late, with it looking increasingly likely that he will move on to pastures new this summer.

Mount has had a frustrating season by his high standards, with a mixture of injuries and form seeing him struggle for regular starts as the campaign has gone on. With his current Chelsea contract expiring at the end of next season, it is a case of either tying him down to an extension this summer and letting him leave before he exits for free in 2024.

The £80,000-a-week midfielder has been linked with a move to a number of the Blues' rivals, from Liverpool and Manchester United, with a new challenge potentially appealing to him.

Could Chelsea persuade Mount to stay?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Chelsea are still doing all they can to keep Mount at Stamford Bridge moving forward:

"The situation is still open until Chelsea at least try something last-ditch. But, even if Mount is leaning towards Manchester United, they've still got to strike a deal with Chelsea, and that's the other component to all of this that I think is worth touching upon. "Chelsea, even though Mount's contract is running down, would be looking for something in the region of £70million or £75million. That's my understanding. I know that some people will say it's even higher than that, but that's the ballpark figure that I think Chelsea would want."

In truth, it does look as though Mount will stay put at Chelsea, as things stand, but he does still have a strong affiliation with the club from a young age, which may not make it easy for him to leave. If Mauricio Pochettino can do his best to sell his ideas to the midfielder, promising him a role as a key man, there could be a late change of heart, but that could be wishful thinking now.

If Mount does opt to move on, it is essential that Chelsea get as much as possible for him, ensuring that those funds can go towards signing a tailor-made replacement - someone who can thrive across several positions and provide similar levels of energy and quality, having been hailed as "fantastic" by Graham Potter.