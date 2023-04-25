Chelsea are "closer than ever" to appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Pochettino vs Nagelsmann for Chelsea?

The Blues are continuing to work hard on announcing a new boss in the near future, with the individual in question not expected to take charge until the summer. Frank Lampard will remain as manager until the end of the season, with these last few fixtures almost not coming quickly enough.

For a while, it looked as though Julian Nagelsmann was the strong favourite to become Chelsea's latest manager, but the former Bayern Munich man has since dropped out of the race, reportedly citing issues with the recruitment process as the reason for it.

Now, it looks as though Pochettino will take charge, in a move that may not go down too well with Tottenham supporters, following his stint there previously. A new update has emerged overnight regarding the situation - one that further suggests that this is almost a done deal.

Is Pochettino joining Chelsea?

Taking to Twitter, Romano said that a deal to bring in the Argentine has "never been closer" after a new development in talks on Monday night. As expected, he won't come in until the summer:

"Mauricio Pochettino, now closer than ever to get Chelsea manager job after new crucial round of positive talks tonight. Negotiations entering final stages — still waiting for formal contract to be sent, checked and signed. Pochettino would join in June, NOT now."

Pochettino feels like an exciting appointment for Chelsea, and while some may point at a lack of trophies during his managerial career, there is more to a manager than simply winning silverware.

Granted, his only three successes have come at Paris Saint-Germain, where there is not exactly stiff competition compared to other leagues, but he reached the 2019 Champions League final with an underfuned Spurs side and had them playing an attack-minded brand of football along the way.

Chelsea have a strong squad that can be utilised by the right manager and Pochettino's man-management skills could get the best out of struggling figures such as Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix, for example, and his time away from management may have refreshed him.

The fact that Spurs fans will dislike the appointment could be an added bonus in the eyes of some Chelsea supporters, given the rivalry between the two clubs, but most importantly, the Blues would be acquiring the services of a top manager with a point to prove.