Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia could shine under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea if both move to the club this summer, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Is Lavia moving to Chelsea?

This feels like a key period in the Blues' recent history, with the hunt for a new manager becoming increasingly intense and the right man having to be appointed this time around. Pochettino appears to be the overriding favourite to take charge at this point - the former Tottenham boss is thought to be closer than ever to taking the job.

Away from the managerial circus, Chelsea also continue to be linked with new signings this summer, and Lavia is one player whose name has been in the conversation for some time now. The £25,000-a-week Saints midfielder has shone for a struggling team this season, making 20 starts in the Premier League and performing with maturity beyond his 19 years.

The Belgian has an 86.5% pass completion rate in the competition, while an average of two tackles per game highlight his tenacity in a deep-lying midfield role.

Could Lavia and Pochettino shine together?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, talkSPORT reporter Crook claimed that Lavia and Pochettino could be a match made in the heaven if the pair both move to Chelsea at the end of the season:

"He's a perfect Pochettino player. It's his big strength for me, he's a training ground manager who gets the best out of young players in particular, so that ticks a lot of boxes. I know Lavia is someone that the club have had their eyes on for a while."

Lavia could be exactly what Chelsea are looking for in the summer transfer window, with younger legs needed in midfield and someone to come in as a long-term replacement for the influential N'Golo Kante, who turned 32 last month. At just 19, the Belgium international is already an established Premier League player, with Pep Guardiola recently describing him as "incredible".

It may not be easy for the Blues to get their man, with a return to former club City possible, as well as potential other destinations, but he should be viewed as a huge long-term prospect who can come in and be a strong squad player from the off.

Pochettino would no doubt love to have a young player with his ability at his disposal, using his man-management skills to get the best out of him and ensure that he becomes an even more polished footballer over time.