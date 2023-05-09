Chelsea are reportedly planning a bid for former Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane in the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

How is Mane doing at Bayern Munich?

The 31-year-old's future is a big talking point at the moment, with a summer exit from Bayern Munich potentially on the cards. He has had a disappointing first season in Germany, with form and injuries holding him back, while a scuffle with Leroy Sane also hasn't helped matters.

Mane has been linked with a move to Chelsea instead, as the Blues eye up possible summer signings for incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino. He could be viewed as the central attacking option they are so desperate for, having moved from his initial wide position during his latter days at Liverpool.

It looks as though a summer move to west London is far from out of the question, with a fresh claim further suggesting that their interest isn't going away.

Could Mane make summer move to Chelsea?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea chiefs are "planning to submit a proposal" for Mane in the near future, with Bayern "willing to sell the 31-year-old Liverpool legend despite his return to Thomas Tuchel’s starting eleven".

It is further stated that the Blues "want to make Mane their first summer signing" under Pochettino, in what needs to be one of the most productive transfer windows in a long time at Stamford Bridge. The incoming manager is thought to be "keen" on acquiring the Senegalese sensation's signature, seeing him as a good option to come in and bolster his squad.

Chelsea signing Mane this summer would feel like a gamble, even though his pedigree as one of the leading wide players is undeniable, having been lauded as "world-class" by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the past. At 31, he may not quite be the unplayable force he was three or four years ago, losing some of his blistering pace and not having the all-round influence he once did.

That being said, a return to the Premier League could give the 95-cap and 35-goal Senegal international a new lease of his life, and if Pochettino believes he still has enough in his legs to be a great signing by the Blues, he should be trusted in getting him in. The risk element is clear, with a younger option like Victor Osimhen arguably making more sense, but 111 goals in 263 Premier League appearances shows that he knows the division inside out.