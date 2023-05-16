Chelsea reportedly sent scouts to watch Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in action over the weekend, according to a fresh update on the Blues' long-standing interest in the Serie A star.

Who is Victor Osimhen?

The Nigerian has been one of the standout attacking players in Europe this season, spearheading Napoli's memorable Serie A title triumph with a string of outstanding performances. The £93,000-a-week star has scored 23 goals in 29 league appearances for the newly-crowned Italian champions, while in the Champions League, he netted five times.

Chelsea have been linked with a summer move for Osimhen, as the Blues look to bring in an elite striker after struggling in that position all season long. Kai Havertz isn't at his best in that role, instead preferring to create deeper, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had little to no impact at the club, scoring just three goals in 21 appearances.

It looks as though the west Londoners' interest in the 24-year-old continues to be strong, following a new update that has emerged.

Are Chelsea signing Osimhen?

According to Il Mattino, two Chelsea representatives were present for Napoli's 2-0 defeat to Monza on Sunday, in order to watch Osimhen close up. Granted, it proved to be an off day for both the striker and the team as a whole, but it may do little to affect the Blues' interest in him given their league title is already wrapped up.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are still thought to be in the conversation, too, in what could be an expensive battle for his signature this summer.

Osimhen should be viewed as Chelsea's No.1 attacking target at the end of the season, with Harry Kane highly unlikely to join the club, given their rivalry with Tottenham. The Napoli ace has been compared to Didier Drogba by Jose Mourinho, such is his dominant style leading the line, while Walter Mazzarri has hailed him as "phenomenal" in the past.

At 24, the 23-cap and 15-goal Nigeria international is younger than Drogba was when he arrived at Stamford Bridge back in 2004 and he could enjoy a similar impact, given his combination of brute strength, clever movement and ruthless finishing.

Whether they are able to entice Osimhen to the club is up for debate, however, with a lack of Champions League football potentially working against them, especially as the likes of United, Newcastle, PSG and Bayern all look likely to promise him that next season.