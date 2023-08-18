Highlights Chelsea have missed out on signing Michael Olise.

Johnson is a key player for Forest, having scored 8 goals and registered 3 assists last season.

The Wales international is one of two players being targeted for Olise's spot.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson this summer, but it will only be possible on one condition.

How much does Brennan Johnson earn?

The Welshman, who has the same agent as Reece James, has become one of the first names on the team sheet at the City Ground, playing a huge role in Forest getting back into the Premier League, and continuing to shine in the top flight.

Last season, the £30,000-a-week-earning Johnson scored eight goals and registered three assists in the league, helping his side pull away from the relegation battle in the process. He is going to be a vital player for them again in 2023/24, so it is clear that they are desperate to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

Chelsea are on the lookout for more attacking signings this summer, and having missed out on Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, alternatives are now being looked at.

While more of a central attacker than a wide player, it appears as though Johnson has been identified as a possible addition at Stamford Bridge before the current transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Will Chelsea sign Brennan Johnson?

According to The Daily Mail, Johnson has emerged as a summer target Chelsea, alongside Jeremy Doku, but a move will only be able to happen if they match the Reds' £50m valuation of him:

"Chelsea are in the running to sign Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson this summer. The Blues have been keen to bolster their attacking depth throughout the transfer window and were close to sealing a move for Michael Olise - before the Crystal Palace winger signed a four-year contract extension on Thursday.

"Chelsea's interest in Johnson, however, has been longstanding and the Forest star has been on their radar prior to their move for Olise falling through. However, any move for the Wales international will depend on Chelsea meeting Forest's £50m valuation for the 22-year-old."

Johnson is an excellent footballer who has shown his class for Forest over an extending period now, scoring 29 goals in 106 appearances, not to mention netting twice in 19 caps for Wales and being hailed as "fantastic" by Forest manager Steve Cooper.

For all his quality, though, it could be argued that the 22-year-old isn't quite what Chelsea are looking for this summer, with proper wide options more pressing. While he can drift into those areas, his best football is arguably played down the middle, and he doesn't possess natural width like Olise, for example.

The step up from Forest to Chelsea is also huge, so there would be question marks over whether Johnson was at the level required to take the Blues to that next step, with the Wales man an excellent option for Forest, but someone who could ultimately look out of his depth for one of the so-called 'big six'.

At 22, it is worth stressing that he remains a very young player with a high ceiling, however, so if Mauricio Pochettino has faith in him being an ideal option before the window ends, he should be trusted in bringing in the right players.