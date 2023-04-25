Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could potentially join Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Is Gallagher having a good season?

The 23-year-old's future has been up in the air for a number of months now, as he finds himself at a key point in his Blues career. Having shone on loan at Crystal Palace last season, he has found things tough back at Stamford Bridge, rarely feeling like a key member of the starting lineup in 2022/23.

In total, Gallagher has only started 12 Premier League matches this term, and while there has been plenty of playing time from the substitutes' bench, he may feel that regular starts are required moving forward.

That may not ever quite happen for him in a Chelsea shirt - the Blues next manager is likely to play a big part in that decision - so a move away is increasingly feeling like a strong possibility.

Could Gallagher leave Chelsea this summer?

Taking to Twitter, Sky Germany's Plettenberg gave an update on the situation, saying Dortmund is a possibility for Gallagher, who could well depart west London for around £44m:

"News #Gallagher: He’s on the list of #BVB confirmed. They are monitoring his situation. But nothing advanced at this stage. No concrete talks. His future at Chelsea is open. Understand he could really leave Chelsea in summer. Valuation of around €50m."

In truth, it does feel like Gallagher leaving in the summer transfer window could be the best option for all parties, allowing him to be a key man elsewhere and getting his £50,000-a-week wages off the club's bill.

There is no doubt that the Englishman possesses quality as a footballer - Graham Potter hailed him as "fantastic" during his time in charge - but there are question marks over whether he will ever become the genuinely elite midfielder that Chelsea need to have in their ranks moving forward.

For all the endless work ethic and strong team work, Gallagher doesn't produce enough end product from his attack midfield role, scoring just twice and registering only one assist in 28 league matches this season, as well as none apiece in eight Champions League outings.

With his current Chelsea deal expiring in the summer of 2025, now feels like the best time to receive a good amount of money for him, so if Dortmund are willing to pay a hefty fee, the Blues should allow him to depart.