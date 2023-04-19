Chelsea will look to sell midfielder Conor Gallagher in the summer transfer window, in order to comply with Financial Fair Play guidelines, according to a recent report from The Daily Mail.

Which Chelsea players are leaving?

The future of Mason Mount has been in doubt for quite some time, amid interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool, however journalist Simon Phillips has claimed Chelsea now feel "more optimistic" about the central midfielder penning a new deal.

N'Golo Kante's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and while talks were said to be entering their final stages a few weeks ago, the Frenchman is yet to put pen to paper on what is expected to be a new two-year deal.

One player the Blues are determined to get rid of is striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with reports from Spain detailing they want him out at all costs, amid interest from the likes of Inter Milan and Barcelona.

It is likely to have been a far more difficult decision to let Gallagher go, however The Daily Mail now report the midfielder will be sold at the end of the season, in order to balance the books at Stamford Bridge. Todd Boehly spending over £600m since his arrival means that departures will be needed in the summer, and the Cobham academy graduate appears likely to leave.

Borussia Dortmund headline the interest from abroad, while there is also the possibility the 23-year-old remains in the Premier League, amid interest from Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Should Chelsea let Gallagher leave?

It is always disappointing when players from the academy don't quite make the grade, but it is probably a wise decision to allow the Englishman to leave this summer, as he has not developed in the way Chelsea would have liked this season.

In 28 Premier League games, the £50k-per-week midfielder has recorded just two goals and registered one assist, failing to reach the heights he did on loan at Crystal Palace, where he scored eight goals in the 2021-22 season.

The Blues strengthened considerably in central midfield back in January, signing Enzo Fernandez for a British-record £106.8m fee, and with Mount now looking more likely to stay, there is set to be stiff competition for a starting spot next season.

Chelsea should look to cash-in on Gallagher at the end of the season, and use the money to sign a new striker, as their attacking output has been a major problem this season.