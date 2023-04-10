Chelsea are having a season to forget and new interim manager Frank Lampard will be hoping he can at least salvage European football, although even that isn’t looking likely.

January singings Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk have so far failed to improve this Chelsea side too much, despite costing nearly £200m to sign and whoever gets the managers job ahead of next season, must find a way to allow them to demonstrate their incredible talent.

Another key area that needs to be improved is that of the goalkeeper, with Kepa Arrizabalaga enjoying a less-than-productive campaign, conceding 27 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets in 30 matches.

The £150k-per-week Spaniard has been an inconsistent figure for a while now and was notably criticised by former Arsenal striker Ian Wright on the Wrighty’s House Podcast.

He said (via Daily Mail): "I’m looking at Kepa and I’m sorry man but it’s not working out. The man makes too many mistakes. He looks very nervy."

Could the club turn to another Premier League keeper as a replacement for Kepa? David Raya looks to set to leave Brentford this summer and with Chelsea interested, he could well be their new number one.

Will David Raya move to Chelsea?

Fabrizio Romano stated that Raya could cost any potential suitor around €40m (£35m) and considering the Blues' vast spending of late, this fee is like loose change for Todd Boehly, who could get a more than able replacement for Kepa.

The Brentford shot-stopper has been excellent this season, helping the club enjoy another impressive top-flight showing as they currently occupy ninth spot in the league table.

The 27-year-old has been an integral part of this success, averaging a 7.1 rating via Sofascore, ranking him as the club’s second-highest rated performer while he is even rated as the second-best goalkeeper in the entire division, proving exactly why the likes of Chelsea are interested in signing him.

Across 31 matches, the “incredible” gem – as dubbed by Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi – has made 4.1 saves per match and has succeeded with 100% of his run-outs while keeping nine clean sheets also.

Raya has made the most saves in the division (124), indicating that Brentford’s defence could perhaps improve, however when he is called upon, he rarely lets the team down.

Boehly will be expecting the Stamford Bridge outfit to challenge for trophies next term, especially if they can hire an experienced coach who will be given time. With Raya as the number one goalkeeping option, they will have a player who is dependable and eager to impress.