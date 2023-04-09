Chelsea still have a good chance of signing Declan Rice in the summer transfer window, according to a key update from journalist Simon Phillips.

Could Rice leave West Ham this summer?

The 24-year-old may be playing for a struggling West Ham side currently, but he has still had another strong season on an individual note. He has enjoyed an 88.5% pass completion rate in the Premier League, as well as averaging 2.2 tackles and 1.1 aerial duel wins per game.

Given Rice's standing as a key man for England, it looks increasingly likely that he will depart the Hammers at the end of the season, in order to move to a bigger club. He is out of contract at the London Stadium next year, so this summer will be the last opportunity for the east Londoners to receive lots of money for his signature.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Englishman numerous times in recent months, as the Blues look to bolster their midfield and bring in younger legs. Now, a new update has emerged, with a switch to Stamford Bridge still potentially on the cards.

Is England man off to Chelsea?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips claimed that Chelsea remain in the mix to sign Rice in the summer window, with Arsenal also getting a mention:

"It’s been described to me as a lot more open the race to signing you know, we’ve been hearing Arsenal are well ahead and laying down the foundations and they’ve got a better chance. "But the reason I’ve been told this is Arsenal aren’t prepared to pay the high fee that they’re being quoted by West Ham for Rice at the moment so that leaves Chelsea very much still in this race, because they would be prepared to pay what it takes."

Rice joining Chelsea this summer could be a match made in heaven, with the 41-cap England international someone who is blossoming into a truly formidable footballer, being hailed as "unbelievable" for former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere. He has developed into a box-to-box player who can provide both lung-busting runs through the middle of the park to support attacks, but also break up play at the other end.

That is highlighted by an average of 2.2 interceptions per match at the 2022 World Cup, where he also completed a hugely impressive 94.3% of his passes.

The fact that Rice is also a boyhood Chelsea fan acts as an extra bonus, with the West Ham potentially wanting to test himself at the club he loved growing up, as well as his family. He and Enzo Fernandez could forge a long-term partnership in the Blues' midfield, proving to be a dominant duo.