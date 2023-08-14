Highlights Chelsea could make a fresh attempt to sign Diogo Costa due to Kepa's departure, but a new report has revealed the huge fee Porto want.

Costa has been praised for his ball-playing abilities and impressive clean-sheet record.

However, Chelsea may need to prioritize other areas of their squad first, such as their attacking options.

Chelsea could now make a fresh attempt to sign Diogo Costa, owing to Kepa Arrizabalga's departure to Real Madrid, and a new report has revealed how much they will have to pay to sign the FC Porto goalkeeper.

Who are Chelsea signing this summer?

Kepa has now completed his move to Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Mauricio Pochettino after the arrival of Robert Sanchez, and the manager is now tasked with signing a new back-up goalkeeper.

There have been reports that the Blues could make a move for OGC Nice shot-stopper Kasper Schmeichel, who would play second fiddle to Sanchez, but there are now indications they could bring in a younger goalkeeper, who would be capable of pushing for a starting spot.

According to reports from Portugal (via Sport Witness), a move for Costa is still on the cards, despite Chelsea having an approach for the FC Porto goalkeeper knocked back in June.

Porto have made it clear they will only let the 23-year-old leave if they receive a fee of €75m (£65m), with the Blues previously proposing a deal where they would be able to pay in three installments.

The Portuguese side rejected a deal of that nature, and the Portugal international remains with the Dragons, but agent Jorge Mendes' "proximity" to Chelsea means a move to Stamford Bridge is still "in the air".

Pochettino has already spent €22m (£19m) to bring in Sanchez this summer, but after losing two goalkeepers, with Edouard Mendy joining Al-Ahli back in June, the manager may be forced to spend a little more to bolster his options between the sticks.

How good is Diogo Costa?

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, the Porto star is comfortable with the ball at his feet, ranking in the 84th percentile for touches per 90 in the past year, when compared to his positional peers playing at a similar level.

Not only that, but the Switzerland-born shot-stopper ranks in the 97th percentile for his clean-sheet percentage and goals against per 90 in the same timeframe, cementing himself as Porto's first-choice 'keeper over the past two seasons.

However, there are doubts over whether he would be a necessary signing for Chelsea, given that he will not come cheap at £65m, and Pochettino already has Sanchez at his disposal.

The Blues are set to continue their heavy spending in the coming days, having agreed a British record £115m fee for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, while a £55m bid has also been lodged for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

If Chelsea have any money remaining after strengthening their midfield, it could be worth signing Costa, but other areas of the squad are more in need of improvement.

Last season, the west Londoners scored just 38 goals in the Premier League, the joint-fifth lowest in the division, so it may be worth them turning their attentions to new attacking options after the deal for Caicedo is concluded, with Elye Wahi recently being linked.