Chelsea are now leading the race for FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa and are expected to make contact with FC Porto to discuss a deal soon, according to reports.

Which goalkeeper are Chelsea signing?

There have been reports that Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to be Mauricio Pochettino's first-choice goalkeeper next season, with the new manager said to be happy with the Spaniard, however his place in the starting XI is not guaranteed.

A move for AC Milan shot-stopper Mike Maignan is reportedly being considered, despite Pochettino's willingness to persist with Kepa, while they could also hold new talks over a deal for Inter's Andre Onana.

However, with Manchester United setting their sights on Onana, the Blues may have to consider other options, and there have now been reports they have moved ahead of their Premier League rivals in the pursuit of Porto goalkeeper Costa.

According to reports from Portugal (via Sport Witness), Chelsea are now in pole position to sign the Portugal international, having recently overtaken Man United in the transfer race.

With the west London club accelerating the sales of Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and possibly Mason Mount, they have their "coffers full" to reinvest the money on a new goalkeeper.

The Blues are expected to start contacts in the first days of July, with Porto said to be holding out for a fee of €75m (£64m).

Is Diogo Costa signing for Chelsea?

Given that Pochettino is said to be happy with Kepa, it does not seem likely that a goalkeeper will be a priority for Chelsea this summer, however, the manager could change his stance as he continues to assess his squad during pre-season.

There is every indication that Costa could be an excellent replacement for the Spaniard, having been hailed as "sensational" by members of the media earlier this year, and he has put in some top-quality performances for Porto.

Over the past year, the 23-year-old has conceded an average of just 0.67 goals per 90, which ranks him in the 98th percentile compared to his positional peers playing at a similar level.

An average of 40.30 touches per game places the Portuguese shot-stopper in the 84th percentile, displaying a willingness to get on the ball, and he is reportedly well-renowned for his capabilities with the ball at his feet.

The Switzerland-born 'keeper is at a good age to be a long-term success at Chelsea, and it is exciting news they are now leading the race for his signature.