Chelsea are "ready to invest" in the summer transfer window and one of their targets is Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, according to a new report.

Who is Diogo Costa?

The 23-year-old has emerged as possibly one of the most talented young 'keepers in Europe, already becoming a key player for Porto despite his age.

Costa has already made 109 appearances for his current club, not to mention winning 14 caps for Portugal, and he looks set to have a long and successful career ahead of him.

He has been constantly linked with a move away from Porto this summer, however, and Chelsea are one of the clubs who have been backed to snap him up. The Blues had issues between the sticks throughout the 2022/23 season, with neither Kepa Arrizabalaga nor Edouard Mendy proving to be convincing performers, and it has become clear that an upgrade is required in that area.

It increasingly looks as though Costa could be the man to solve that issue, with another update emerging regarding their pursuit of him.

Are Chelsea signing Costa?

According to O Jogo [via Sport Witness], Chelsea "continue to be a possibility" for the Portuguese giant, with Todd Boehly and Co now "ready to invest" in new signings after getting rid of some of the deadwood in the squad, including Mendy.

Porto are demanding a sizeable €75m (£64m) for Costa's services, however, so it depends on whether the Blues hierarchy are willing to pay such a hefty amount transfer fee.

While this is clearly a lot of money, this could be a move that ends up being inspired, considering Costa could potentially be a top-class No.1 for them for a decade, maturing into one of the world's leading goalkeepers.

He has shown already that he is a top-level performer, both at club and international level, winning two Primeira Liga titles and three Portuguese Cups, among other trophies. He has also been hailed as "world-class" by Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot, who has known him well throughout his career to date.

It is essential that Chelsea bring in the right stopper to be a big upgrade on both Kepa and Mendy this summer, and while there could be more proven options out there, Costa feels one of the most exciting choices, given his age and the fact that Mauricio Pochettino has got a lot out of young players in the past, bringing through the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli at Tottenham, for example.