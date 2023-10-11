Chelsea are one of the richest clubs in world football and are naturally linked to some of the best talent on the planet, with some names arriving at Stamford Bridge, and others being classed as ones that got away.

Following the departure of Mason Mount this summer, the Blues sought to overhaul their midfield with the additions of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, beating Liverpool to the punch for two of their top targets.

While being snubbed twice was a bitter pill for the Reds to swallow, the blow of losing out on two quality defensive midfielders was cushioned by the arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

The Hungarian starlet, who had been linked with a move to Chelsea long before Jurgen Klopp registered an interest in the midfielder, was the biggest star who got away from the west London outfit this summer.

Did Chelsea almost sign Dominik Szoboszlai?

In March, TuttoMercatoWeb [via FotMob] reported that Chelsea were on the verge of securing the signature of Szoboszlai after chasing him for the last 12 months.

The report stated that negotiations were at an advanced stage with the two parties very close to agreeing a deal, however, once the summer transfer window rolled around, the 22-year-old had many of Europe's big hitters flocking for his signature.

Szoboszlai ended up choosing Liverpool as his preferred destination following a phone with Jurgen Klopp, who used his powers of persuasion to convince him to join the Reds on a five-year contract.

After making his £60m switch to Anfield, the midfielder said he was "very assured" and felt relaxed when the two spoke over a video call.

Speaking to Hungarian outlet, Sportal [via Daily Mirror], Szoboszlai commented: "Obviously, I won't reveal what was said during the video call, but I can say that I was very reassured by that conversation.

"In addition to being one of the best coaches in the world, he is also absolutely overwhelming as a person. He is amazing, it was a kind of chill conversation. We talked as if we had known each other for a thousand years. I can't wait to start working together."

He's only in the embryonic stages of his Liverpool career, but the early signs demonstrate why Chelsea were so keen to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

How does Dominik Szoboszlai compare to Conor Gallagher?

Dubbed by former England women's striker Natasha Dowie as "a young Steven Gerrard" and catching the eye through his ferocious midfield displays, Szoboszlai has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water since arriving from the Bundesliga.

Impressing in the defensive phase of his game by pressing exceptionally to win possession back while becoming a driving force for Liverpool further forward, the Hungarian's performances have encapsulated what the Reds have missed since Georginio Wijnaldum departed for Paris Saint Germain in 2021.

The boundless energy, press resistance and quality in the final third are attributes that were dormant from Liverpool's midfield trio of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho last season, with the arrival of Szoboszlai exponentially improving their output in all departments.

The £120k per-week wizard - who has been described by former Reds' defender Stephen Warnock as "outstanding" - has shown real maturity to his game and his domineering performances are acting as a showreel for what Pochettino could have had.

For instance, when comparing his key metrics to that of Conor Gallagher, a player he would have potentially replaced in the Blue's midfield, Szoboszlai is exceptionally better at gliding across the pitch with the ball, showing composure in possession and capable of conjuring up match-winning moments.

According to FBref, the Hungarian ranks higher for progressive passes received (4.75/3.60), shot-creating actions (5.00/2.40), successful take-ons (1.13/0.80), carries into the penalty area (0.75/0.27) and key passes (2.13/0/80).

Throughout this season, putting their four goal haul against strugglers Burnley aside, Chelsea have struggled to break down teams and while Gallagher offers plenty in the way of his ability to dispossess the opposition, the creative side of his game is severely lacking, and there is no doubt that the addition of the £69m (€80m) rated Szoboszlai would have improved that.