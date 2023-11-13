After going through a dark period that saw Chelsea finish in 12th position last season, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel in west London following a 4-1 victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur and a thrilling 4-4 draw with Manchester City.

Although they made hard work of dispatching their rivals in the London derby, what unfolded on Sunday afternoon was a taste of what the Blues are capable of producing under Mauricio Pochettino, coming from behind on three occasions against the reigning champions to register a well-earned point on the board.

It was a fast and frenetic game of football, as expected, but the cauldron of noise coming from Stamford Bridge was something, in truth, that hadn't been witnessed throughout this season and it helped spur the Blues on in a match that had everything; goals, contentious refereeing decisions and the inevitable VAR drama.

Prior to these last two results, supporters were accustomed to seeing lacklustre displays in front of goal which saw Pochettino's side only register 13 goals in their first 11 Premier League matches.

It is safe to say, that after scoring eight goals in two matches against two title chasers, their fortunes have completely turned around and Nicolas Jackson has been at the heart of that resurrection.

Nicolas Jackson's statistics this season

Once ridiculed for his lacklustre finishing and now praised for his goalscoring touch, Jackson is a prime example of how quickly things can change in football.

A week ago, the Senegalese striker was preparing to face Spurs for the very first time and he was written off before a ball was kicked after scoring only twice in nine league appearances this term.

The hosts arrived with the only unbeaten record intact, carving through teams with the deadly duo of James Maddison and Heung-min Son, but the complexion of the contest soon changed when key players, Maddison and Micky van de Ven, were forced off with injury and Spurs were reduced to nine men as Christian Romero and Destiny Udogie were sent off.

This ultimately injected belief into the 22-year-old's veins as he dreamed of stealing the headlines.

Despite initially spurning a couple of golden opportunities to score, as many were inclined to believe it wasn't going to be his night once more, he then raced through the heart of the Spurs defence, taking advantage of their high line by netting a hat-trick.

And on Sunday, under the Stamford Bridge lights, he was in amongst the goals once more, playing his part in a dramatic contest after scoring the goal which equalised the game at 3-3.

In the space of a week, he's taken his tally for the season from three to seven with calls of him being a flop soon diminishing into thin air.

Jackson isn't the only Chelsea forward who is on fire in front of goal; there is an array of attacking talent in the academy who are staking their claim for a future first-team spot.

Chelsea's most talented youngsters

The Cobham Academy is a goldmine for unearthing some of the best young talent on the planet with several wonderkids plying their trade in west London.

Tthe U21s boasts attacking midfield sensation Leo Castledine, who has posted ten direct goal contributions in eight Premier League 2 appearances this term, blistering left-back Somto Boniface and clinical striker Ronnie Stutter has also also stood out for Mark Robinson's side, with the latter netting six in eight games.

Given the long list of talent that Chelsea have at their disposal, several other youngsters have made an excellent impression in the U18s before being utilised by Robinson in the U21 setup.

One of those who has made the seamless transition into the upper age group this season is 18-year-old striker Donnell McNeilly.

Donnell McNeilly's statistics this season

Described by Chelsea's official website as a "very fast, powerful and direct attacking player" as well as "determined, strong and quick", McNeilly was captured from grassroots football at U12s and has since established himself as one of the hottest properties in the youth setup at Stamford Bridge.

Having posted 11 goals and supplied four assists in 17 appearances in the U18 Premier League last term, the teenager's first introduction into competitive football was a productive one having finished as the club's top scorer at U16s level in the season prior.

A natural finisher when sent through on goal while boasting the electrifying pace and incredible upper body strength, McNeilly scares the life out of his opponents, especially when operating on the shoulder of the last defender.

He's combined the above attributes to devastating effect once more by netting an impressive seven goals and two assists in six appearances for the U18s before translating that form to the U23, chalking up two goals in five appearances, despite only featuring for 79 minutes off the bench across those matches.

While scoring at a rate of 1.1 goals per game for the U23s, praise has been forthcoming for the teenage sensation with journalist Felix Johnston dubbing him a "serious player" and "incredibly highly rated" for his freaking scoring exploits.

How McNeilly's statistics compare to the Chelsea first-team

With an eye-watering nine goals and two assists in 14 appearances across all competitions, it is no surprise to see him produce more direct goal contributions than any player in the first-team squad.

Even the sensational Cole Palmer and the dramatic upturn in Jackson's form can't knock the youngster off his pedestal as the most prominent scorer across the entire club right now.

Donnell McNeilly vs Chelsea's first-team attackers Goals / Assists Donnell McNeilly (14 appearances) 9 goals / 2 assists Cole Palmer (14 appearances) 6 goals / 4 assists Nicolas Jackson (14 appearances) 7 goals / 0 assists Raheem Sterling (14 appearances) 5 goals / 2 assists Conor Gallagher (15 appearances) 0 goals / 4 assists Mykhaylo Mudryk (11 appearances) 2 goals / 0 assists All stats via Transfermarkt

Having only just turned 18 in October, McNeilly has a long and prosperous career ahead of him and although many players have shot to stardom in Chelsea's academy and never made an impact in the first team, the early signs suggest this clinical striker could one day develop into the latest superstar unleashed from west London.