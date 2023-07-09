Chelsea are thought to be preparing to make an offer for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, with the Italian club holding out for €80m (£68m) to part ways with the player, according to recent reports from Italy.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

The Blues struggled considerably in front of goal last season, scoring just 38 goals in the Premier League, the joint-fifth lowest amount in the top flight, and manager Maurcio Pochettino has now set his sights on strengthening in attacking areas of the pitch.

Having already signed Villarreal's Nicholas Jackson, in a deal worth slightly more than his £30.1m release clause in exchange for more favourable payment terms, Pochettino could now look to sign Vlahovic from Juventus.

At the end of May, it was reported that the Serbian striker is open to a move to Stamford Bridge, and the new manager's arrival could help to convince him even more. Journalist Rudy Galetti said then:

"The Blues could make a concrete move for the Serbian.

"Especially because the next manager, [Mauricio] Pochettino, considers Dušan the ideal striker for his tactical idea.The player likes the destination and reaching an agreement on personal terms wouldn't be a problem. Let's keep an eye also on Bayern Munich, who have Vlahović at the top of their list along with Harry Kane."

According to recent reports from Italy (via Sport Witness), Chelsea are now preparing to "lunge" for the Juventus star, and there is a belief that an offer could be tabled shortly.

However, there is set to be fierce competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, who are also "at the window" and ready to make an "important offer".

All three English clubs are now ready to make offers of at least €65m (£56m) for the forward, a figure that would make Juventus think, however, other reports suggest the Serie A club are keen to hold out for a fee of at least €80m (£68m).

Is Dusan Vlahovic coming to Chelsea?

At the moment, the race for the 23-year-old appears to be very much open, but given that Pochettino is now at the helm at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea could be very well-placed to secure his signature this summer.

If the Blues do come out on top, they could be getting a fantastic player, with Italian football writer Carlo Garganese hailing the Serbia international as an "absolute monster" near the start of last season.

Although the 2022/23 campaign was not his best, the Belgrade-born marksman still managed to find the back of the net ten times in 27 Serie A outings, and he has previously demonstrated he is capable of breaking the 20-goal barrier, doing so with Fiorentina in the 2020/21 season.

Signing Jackson was a good start to the window for the Blues, with the 22-year-old netting 12 La Liga goals last season, but they now have the opportunity to sign a natural goalscorer, who has proven himself over a number of years, and they should undoubtedly make their first bid for Vlahovic in the near future, making this one to watch.