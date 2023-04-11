Chelsea plan to offer Christian Pulisic as part of a swap deal to win the race for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to a recent report from Juve Live.

Which strikers could Chelsea sign this summer?

Chelsea could be set for another high-spending transfer window, with it being reported they are preparing a £100m offer for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is deemed to be their priority target this summer.

However, the Nigerian is not the only forward being targeted by the Blues, as they have also been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, having been impressed by the 18-year-old's breakthrough season.

The west London club were alerted to the potential availability of Vlahovic back in December, making contact with the player's agent, and they could now be set to formalise their interest with an offer, which could end up being a swap deal.

As per a report from Juve Live (via Sport Witness), the Serbian is ready to leave Juventus this summer, and the Italian club would be willing to sanction his departure, but he could cost up to €80m (£70m).

In order to bring this price down, Chelsea could instead offer €50m (£44m) plus Pulisic, as the American is no longer a part of the club's plans, although it is not stated whether a move to Italy would interest him.

The Blues are not the only Premier League side competing for the striker, as Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race, while Arsenal are also said to be keeping tabs on him.

Should Chelsea sign Dusan Vlahovic?

It is evident that Frank Lampard's side are in need of a goal-scorer, given that they are averaging less than a goal a game in the Premier League this season, scoring 29 times in 30 games, just the 13th-highest total in the entire top flight.

The issues in front of goal have been particularly prominent in recent weeks, with Chelsea failing to score in their last three games, despite having 2.17 expected goals in the 0-0 draw against Liverpool.

Vlahovic could be the remedy to these problems, having been described as a "monster" by journalist Carlo Garganese, while Angelo Mangiante has lauded him as a "predator".

That said, the 23-year-old marksman has been eclipsed by Osimhen in the Serie A this season, having scored just eight league goals, compared to the Napoli star's 21, and so the latter player should still be the Blues' priority target.