Chelsea "appreciate" Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, having placed him on their shortlist during the January transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Who will Dusan Vlahovic sign for?

Reports from Italy have detailed that Vlahovic, who supposedly earns around £215k per week, is ready for a change of scenery this summer, after a difficult season with Juventus, missing a total of 13 games due to a range of different injury issues.

There are several Premier League clubs waiting in the wings for the striker, with a recent report indicating that Arsenal are "especially" interested in making a move, and Juventus would be willing to let him leave if they received the right offer.

The same report claims that the Italian club are hoping to receive €80m (£69m) for the forward, an amount that Bayern Munich are unwilling to pay, however Manchester United and Chelsea remain in the race for the Serbian's signature.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Romano confirmed the Blues are fond of the 23-year-old, however he has dismissed recent reports that they have made an offer.

The transfer expert said: "For Vlahovic, he's a player they appreciate. They already had his name on their list in January. Of course, he was untouchable for Juventus, but Vlahovic is a player Chelsea appreciate, but they have never made a bid."

How many goals has Vlahovic scored?

The 2022-23 season was not the Serbia international's best, however he still managed to reach double figures for goals in the Serie A, notching 10 in 27 appearances, and he was the Italian side's top scorer in all competitions, bagging 14.

While it still ended up being a decent season for the 6 foot 2 marksman, he has previously performed much better, scoring 24 in the league last season, the second-highest amount of any player.

That return justifies the "goal machine" description given to the forward by football scout Jacek Kulig, however one concern is that he does not otherwise offer a greal deal to his side, ranking poorly for aerials won, dribbles and passes per 90 in the past year.

As an out-and-out striker, Vlahovic is fantastic, however there are indications that Chelsea's other target, Victor Osimhen, could offer far more to the team, amassing far more shot-creating actions per 90 over the past year.

Not only that, but the Nigerian had a vastly superior season in front of goal, scoring 26 in the Serie A, and he should be Chelsea's main target this summer.