Chelsea are keen on signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the summer transfer window, with the Argentine on Mauricio Pochettino's "radar".

Is Martinez leaving Villa this summer?

The 30-year-old's reputation has skyrocketed over the past 12 months or so, having always been considered a good 'keeper, but now arguably being seen as an elite one. That's mainly due to Martinez's incredible performances for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, with his influence perhaps second to only Lionel Messi for his country, as various penalty heroics helped them lift the trophy back in December.

While the £120,000-a-week Villa hero's current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, there is the possibility that he seals an exit from the club before the start of next season. He has been linked with a move away, with a switch to a Champions League club possibly on the cards, and it remains to be seen what will happen in the coming weeks.

With Chelsea looking to sign a new first-choice man between the sticks, following unconvincing displays from Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy, it looks as though Martinez could be an option for them.

Are Chelsea signing Martinez?

According to talkSPORT on Twitter, both Martinez and Inter Milan 'keeper Andre Onana are summer targets for Pochettino personally, with Kepa and Mendy possibly heading out of the club:

"BREAKING: #CFC are open to offers for both Kepa Arrizabalaga & Edouard Mendy. Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring in a new number one with Inter Milan's Andre Onana and #AVFC’s Emi Martinez on his radar. - talkSPORT sources understand."

Martinez could be a magnificent signing by Chelsea this summer, considering he is one of the Premier League's best stoppers and has been described as "world-class" by Gary Neville.

At 30, he is right in his prime as a goalkeeper, with many years still ahead of him at his best, and he could immediately make the Blues a greater defensive force, having won three Man of the Match awards from WhoScored in the league last season.

Martinez is a great combination of being both good with the ball at his feet and an expert shot-stopper (FBRef), while his larger-than-life personality could also make such a positive influence in the dressing room at Stamford Bridge, at a time when spirits are a little low and more leaders are needed within the squad. It is a move that only really has positives to it.