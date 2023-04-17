Chelsea are "monitoring" the progress of Middlesbrough youngster Finley Cartright ahead of a potential move, according to journalist renowned Fabrizio Romano.

Has Chelsea's recent business worked?

The Blues have spent big in recent transfer windows, bringing in the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez, among various other signings. So far, their expensive business during Todd Boehly's reign hasn't paid off, however, with the west Londoners languishing in 11th place in the Premier League, following their 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

It has been a bitterly disappointing season, with both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter sacked as manager, and only an unlikely Champions League triumph now left to play for, which is a grim position to be in so early in the campaign.

While big-money and big-name signings will always excite supporters, it is also vital that Chelsea plan for the future, too, looking to bring in the top British talent from the academy and lower tiers. It looks as though they are aiming to do just that, following a new update.

Will Chelsea sign Cartright?

Taking to Twitter, Romano claimed that the Blues are interested in acquiring Cartright's signature in the near future, as they continue to track his progress:

"Understand Chelsea are now monitoring Middlesbrough young midfielder Finley Cartwright, talent born in 2006. He’s one of many prospects in the list to improve the academy and bring in new talents."

Cartright certainly looks like an exciting prospect, with the 16-year-old already an England international at Under-16 level, highlighting his prestige in the youth ranks. The midfielder is someone who could blossom at Chelsea's highly thought-of academy, learning from some top coaches and potentially breaking into the first team further down the line.

The likes of Reece James, Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher are proof that young players are given the opportunity at Stamford Bridge if they are good enough, so the Middlesbrough teenager could use the trio as inspiration, should the Blues end up acquiring his signature.

There is also the option of staying at 'Boro, of course, should he feel that more regular chances at first-team minutes is a better pathway for him, but the all-round high standards that would be afforded to him at Cobham means a move south would arguably be better for his growth.

It is refreshing to see Boehly possibly looking at bringing in top youth players as an important part of his reign, ensuring Chelsea build for the future and not just the present.