Chelsea have brought in a number of established players during the summer transfer window, but they could also be set to move for a highly-rated youngster.

Will Chelsea make more signings?

The Blues have been busy since the end of last season, with the squad having a major overhaul, in terms of both outgoings and incomings. Trusted midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic have moved on to enjoy fresh challenge, while the likes of Axel Disasi, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Nicolas Jackson have all come in.

It has been a fairly positive start to life under Mauricio Pochettino, with Friday's 3-0 win at home to Luton Town much-needed after the defeat away to West Ham, and Chelsea may only improve as the new signings become more accustomed to their new teammates.

With less than a week remaining of the current transfer window, there is still time for the Blues to make further additions, with another attacking option arguably needed, even though Raheem Sterling and Jackson have linked well together in the opening weeks of the season.

It looks as though a bright young talent could also be on his way Stamford Bridge, following a new update that has emerged.

Will Chelsea sign Fin Cartwright?

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea are interested in signing highly-rated Middlesbrough youngster Finn Cartwright this summer, having already been linked with him in the past, with those at Stamford Bridge seeing him as a 'player of huge potential'.

"TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are looking to lure highly-rated Middlesbrough youngster Fin Cartwright to Stamford Bridge this summer. The 16-year-old midfielder is the latest graduate of Boro’s famed academy and became the club’s second youngest player of all time when coming off the bench in their League Cup win over Huddersfield earlier this season.

"Chelsea’s current project is focused on landing the world’s best young talent. That is not just about landing players from Europe and South America, though, but also domestically.

"Chelsea have already moved to for Sunderland’s 14-year-old goalkeeper Toby Bell. They also lured 17-year-old left-back Ishe Samuels-Smith away from Everton earlier in the window. Now, they are hoping to follow that up with a possible move for Cartwright – who they have highlighted as a player of huge potential."

While signing proven players has clearly been key for Chelsea this summer, it is also so pleasing to see the club looking at the future and wanting to acquire the best young players around, looking to build for the future.

In Cartwright, the Blues could be doing just that, with the 16-year-old midfielder seemingly an exciting prospect at Middlesbrough, already making one appearance for the first team, despite being so young. His current manager Michael Carrick has described him as a "great talent", also praising his "quality in training", and it looks as though he has a bright future in the game.

If Chelsea were to snap him up, it could be a piece of business that is looked back on as smart in years to come, at which point the teenager should have matured further as a player, hopefully reaching his potential and becoming a focal point of the Blues' team.